$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 18040 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 40618 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 41115 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 29570 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 27747 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 31584 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 35267 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26264 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25406 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20648 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
100%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligenceDecember 20, 09:31 PM • 8052 views
"One person thinks about himself, and an entire nation suffers": Zelenskyy on Hungary blocking Ukraine's EU accessionDecember 20, 09:59 PM • 4170 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM • 5856 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideoDecember 21, 01:11 AM • 16365 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe01:44 AM • 9474 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 23833 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 41109 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 93443 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 66899 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 74945 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 9376 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 11296 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 23876 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 36818 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 30364 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
The New York Times
The Guardian

Occupiers turned temples in Crimea into platforms for militarization of children - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

In the city of Saki, on the territory of the Holy Ilinsky Temple, a lesson for "Orthodox scouts" was held with the participation of "Bars-Crimea" fighters, where minors were given firearms. Religious objects in the temporarily occupied territories are increasingly used for militarized work with children, involving priests as intermediaries.

Occupiers turned temples in Crimea into platforms for militarization of children - CNS

In the city of Saki in occupied Crimea, a practical lesson for so-called "Orthodox scouts" took place on the territory of the Holy Ilinsky Church, with the participation of fighters from the "Bars-Crimea" formation. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that minors were given firearms, instructed, and demonstrated elements of handling automatic weapons. At the same time, the event took place directly within the religious object and with the participation of clergy, which actually legitimized the combination of church activities with paramilitary training of children.

Such activities are not a one-time initiative of a single community. Religious institutions in Crimea are increasingly used as safe platforms from a public perspective for working with minors in the interests of law enforcement agencies. Clergy are involved as intermediaries who relieve social tension and present military training of children as spiritual and patriotic education. At the same time, safety issues and age restrictions are deliberately ignored.

- the report says.

It is indicated that this is not an isolated case: religious objects in the temporarily occupied territories are increasingly used as convenient and "safe" platforms for paramilitary work with children, priests are involved as intermediaries to present military training as "spiritual and patriotic education" and to relieve social tension.

"The situation in Saki shows a new stage of militarization: churches cease to be a space of security and become part of the mobilization infrastructure. Weapons in the hands of children in a sacred space normalize war as a 'god-pleasing' cause and form the readiness of a new generation to participate in it," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

the Russian Orthodox Church officially participates in the militarization of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, the command of the "Crimea" group, together with the "Bars Crimea" militants, handed over a motorcycle to priest Dmitry Krotkov for "performing combat missions" in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

Russian military has killed 14 UOC-MP priests and destroyed hundreds of churches since the start of the full-scale invasion02.09.25, 17:53 • 3948 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Crimea