Russian military has killed 14 UOC-MP priests and destroyed hundreds of churches since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 14 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate have been killed by Russian soldiers. Also, most of the 648 churches and prayer houses destroyed by the Russians belonged to the UOC-MP, said Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience, during a briefing, writes UNN.

14 priests, who lifted his name in the liturgy, spoke of him as their father and lord, were killed by Russian soldiers. And Patriarch Kirill did not express condolences for any of them. Most of the 648 temples and prayer houses that were destroyed during the large-scale invasion belonged to this church, he also did not express condolences to the people who go there - Yelensky emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian state aims to ensure that the dismantling of UOC-MP structures does not lead to an infringement on people's rights to practice their faith.

The Ukrainian state aims to ensure that the dismantling of the structures of the Moscow Patriarchate is not accompanied by an infringement on people's rights to collectively or individually practice their religious beliefs. This is the first. Second, the Ukrainian state does not interfere in prayer connections. The state demands the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Russian composition under the subordination of the Moscow Patriarch - Yelensky emphasized.

Yelensky reported that the leadership of the UOC-MP is hiding from the faithful the directive of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church and condemn Russia's aggression. This could lead to the liquidation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP through court.