11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Russian military has killed 14 UOC-MP priests and destroyed hundreds of churches since the start of the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

14 UOC-MP priests were killed by Russian soldiers, and most of the 648 destroyed churches belonged to this denomination. Viktor Yelenskyi, head of the State Service for Ethno-politics, noted that Patriarch Kirill did not express condolences.

Russian military has killed 14 UOC-MP priests and destroyed hundreds of churches since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 14 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate have been killed by Russian soldiers. Also, most of the 648 churches and prayer houses destroyed by the Russians belonged to the UOC-MP, said Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience, during a briefing, writes UNN.

14 priests, who lifted his name in the liturgy, spoke of him as their father and lord, were killed by Russian soldiers. And Patriarch Kirill did not express condolences for any of them. Most of the 648 temples and prayer houses that were destroyed during the large-scale invasion belonged to this church, he also did not express condolences to the people who go there 

- Yelensky emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian state aims to ensure that the dismantling of UOC-MP structures does not lead to an infringement on people's rights to practice their faith.

The Ukrainian state aims to ensure that the dismantling of the structures of the Moscow Patriarchate is not accompanied by an infringement on people's rights to collectively or individually practice their religious beliefs. This is the first. Second, the Ukrainian state does not interfere in prayer connections. The state demands the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Russian composition under the subordination of the Moscow Patriarch 

- Yelensky emphasized.

Addition

Yelensky reported that the leadership of the UOC-MP is hiding from the faithful the directive of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church and condemn Russia's aggression. This could lead to the liquidation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP through court.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Ukraine