December 20, 05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
December 20, 05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
December 20, 04:36 PM
December 20, 02:15 PM
December 20, 11:29 AM
December 20, 10:44 AM
December 20, 09:25 AM
December 20, 08:51 AM
December 20, 07:13 AM
Emergency medical teams in the south of Odesa region are working without interruption, hospitalization routes have been promptly adjusted - Kiper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Healthcare facilities in the south of Odesa region are operating normally, and emergency teams are working without interruption. Hospitalization routes have been adjusted to take into account bypass roads, ensuring a full range of medical care.

Emergency medical teams in the south of Odesa region are working without interruption, hospitalization routes have been promptly adjusted - Kiper

Healthcare facilities in the south of Odesa region continue to operate as usual. Emergency medical and disaster medicine teams work without interruption. Hospitalization routes have been promptly adjusted to account for bypass roads. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, despite the complicated transport links, medical assistance is provided in full to residents of the southern districts of the region. The healthcare system is stable and under control.

Evacuation from Odesa communities after Russian attacks is not planned - Deputy Prime Minister20.12.25, 18:53 • 3278 views

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration published important information for residents of southern Odesa region:

🔹 emergency medical and disaster medicine teams work without interruption. Hospitalization routes have been promptly adjusted to account for bypass roads;

🔹 hospitals and outpatient clinics continue to provide emergency, urgent, planned, outpatient, and inpatient medical care;

🔹 all medical institutions are provided with staff, medicines, and have a sufficient supply of fuel for generators.

In Odesa region, communication partially restored after Russian attacks: what transport can move across the Dniester20.12.25, 20:14 • 4638 views

In case of urgent conditions, emergency medical care is called in the usual manner by dialing 103, Kiper added.

The Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration constantly monitors the situation and ensures coordination between healthcare facilities in the region. For maximum patient safety in complex cases, clear internal cooperation has been established. If a patient needs to be referred to healthcare facilities in the central part of the region, the Department of Health ensures control, operational support, and an optimal route.

- noted the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Kiper also urged residents of southern Odesa region to remain calm and trust the professionalism and dedication of medical workers. The region's healthcare system works smoothly and reliably.

On the border with Moldova, bus traffic is being expanded after Russian attacks on Odesa region - Deputy Prime Minister20.12.25, 20:58 • 3846 views

Antonina Tumanova

