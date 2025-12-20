Evacuation from Odesa communities after Russian attacks is not planned - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 16208 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 19038 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 14482 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 16678 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 24346 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 28173 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25267 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24530 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20000 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Popular news
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 22852 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 29478 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 15739 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 18488 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 10650 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 10674 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 19062 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 85640 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 60691 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 68779 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Kharkiv Oblast
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 1516 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 2552 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 18498 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 15749 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 29493 views
Evacuation from Odesa communities after Russian attacks is not planned - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2506 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the evacuation of the population from some communities in Odesa Oblast after Russian attacks is not planned. He noted that the situation in the communities is normal, and issues regarding food and pensions have been resolved.

Evacuation from Odesa communities after Russian attacks is not planned - Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the evacuation of the population from some communities of Odesa region after Russian attacks is not planned. The official said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether measures are planned to evacuate the population where the situation is alarming, Kuleba replied: "No, it is not planned."

"We visited various communities, spoke with community leaders. The situation is absolutely normal. People were concerned that there would be no food, they asked how they would receive their pensions, but today, when the situation there has stabilized, there were no questions at all," Kuleba said.

Recall

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, as a result of which passage over the bridge is currently impossible. As an alternative, a pontoon crossing was deployed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyUNN-Odesa
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast