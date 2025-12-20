Evacuation from Odesa communities after Russian attacks is not planned - Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the evacuation of the population from some communities of Odesa region after Russian attacks is not planned. The official said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether measures are planned to evacuate the population where the situation is alarming, Kuleba replied: "No, it is not planned."

"We visited various communities, spoke with community leaders. The situation is absolutely normal. People were concerned that there would be no food, they asked how they would receive their pensions, but today, when the situation there has stabilized, there were no questions at all," Kuleba said.

Recall

The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, as a result of which passage over the bridge is currently impossible. As an alternative, a pontoon crossing was deployed.