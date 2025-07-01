$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 1174 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 21563 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 33137 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 25571 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 92923 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141445 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 74684 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 76507 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 81504 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154951 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.8m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 18326 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 16115 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 22378 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 29154 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 19590 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 21540 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 33114 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 78363 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 88935 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141430 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 7137 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 104404 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 106934 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 103733 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 113820 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Lawyer Oleg Shram stated that the Verkhovna Rada and parliamentary factions bear political responsibility for the unprofessionalism of deputies, as there are no legislative requirements for the education of people's deputies. An example is MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, a systems engineer who heads the pharmaceutical subcommittee and was involved in an NABU case.

Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Serhii Kuzminykh

In Ukraine, there are no legislative requirements for the education of people's deputies, and, therefore, for their professional suitability to work in parliamentary committees. However, the political responsibility for the unprofessionalism of deputies who develop legislative changes lies with the parliament and the parliamentary factions that delegate them to committees. Oleksandr Shram, a lawyer, stated this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

As UNN previously reported, the subcommittee on pharmacy and pharmaceutical activities is headed by People's Deputy Serhii Kuzminykh. By education, the scandalous MP is a systems engineer. He received his higher education at the Serhii Korolyov Zhytomyr Military Institute. Thus, a person without medical education is responsible for legislation in the field of pharmacy. Kuzminykh entered parliament with the "Servant of the People" party, but after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the MP for bribery, he resigned from the faction but remained working in the committee.

This is a question of how the Verkhovna Rada forms the composition of committees, who it delegates, and who it elects to a particular position. Therefore, it is impossible to do this through elections. This is only the political responsibility and responsibility of the Rada for those they voted for.

- Shram noted.

The lawyer reminded that the Verkhovna Rada is a body elected by the people of Ukraine, and according to the law, candidates have age and citizenship requirements, but there are no requirements regarding their education.

Shram emphasized that it is the deputies, elected by Ukrainians, who decide by voting in parliament who heads committees and subcommittees. He explained that this is an internal matter of whom factions and groups nominate and appoint to a particular position. It is impossible to limit this legislatively. And it is also impossible to establish any quotas – 15 lawyers, 12 doctors, 20 economists.

He stressed that in the absence of educational qualifications, political responsibility of the parliament, parties, and factions is the only mechanism for controlling the professional composition of committees.

Reminder

In 2022, more than three years ago, NABU caught Kuzminykh "red-handed" – the deputy received over half a million hryvnias in bribes for assisting in signing contracts for the supply of medical equipment to a hospital in Zhytomyr region.

That is, the person who is now making fateful decisions for the pharmaceutical market clearly received money for influencing this very market. Professional evolution, so to speak.

But that's not all. After being served with a suspicion notice, Kuzminykh began to avoid court and journalists. He was either sick, or disappeared, or "confused summonses." One time, as media reported, he even tried to throw documents out of a car.

Despite such a stunning background, it was Kuzminykh who became the main architect of changes in pharmaceutical legislation. For example, he recently supported a resolution on the prohibition of pharmacy marketing, which did not yield the expected result. Drug prices were supposed to decrease – instead, they rose. This was stated by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, as UNN wrote. According to him, in April, inflation in the pharmaceutical market reached 13.9%.

The BF "Patients of Ukraine" also speaks about the increase in drug prices instead of decreases. According to Inna Ivanenko, the head of the foundation, patients have not yet felt significant improvement in the cost or availability of drugs. Over the past three months, there has been no noticeable decrease in drug prices.

In addition, according to the monitoring of UNN, the largest price increase was observed for foreign-made drugs. For example, one of the most popular drugs for patients with arterial hypertension - "Betaloc" (AstraZeneca AB, Sweden) - increased in cost by an average of 26 hryvnias; "Glucophage XR" (Merck Santé, France) - became more expensive by approximately 43 hryvnias; "Synjardy" (Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Germany) - increased in price by 103 UAH.

Yes, millions of Ukrainians feel the consequences of unprofessional decisions, having to overpay for medicines or even be left without the necessary treatment. And all this is thanks to the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to delegate the leadership of the pharmaceutical subcommittee to a person who does not have a specialized education but has a case from NABU. Because who else, if not a systems engineer with experience in discussing "kickbacks" in medical institutions, knows best how to manage Ukrainian pharmacy?

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Servant of the People
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Viktor Liashko
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9