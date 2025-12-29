Damages exceeding UAH 10 million: former officials of KP "Odesmiskelektrotrans" notified of suspicion

Prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified two former officials of suspicion. This concerns violations during the procurement of electricity for a municipal enterprise. The amount of damages exceeds UAH 10 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the former head of the municipal enterprise "Odesmiskelektrotrans" has the status of a suspect. She is accused of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

It has been established that the municipal enterprise constantly purchases electricity for its activities from suppliers selected based on tender procedures. At the same time, the acting director of the enterprise did not take the necessary measures to bring the purchase price of electricity in line with the market value.

As a result, from February to September 2022, electricity was supplied to the municipal enterprise at inflated prices. According to the conclusions of the forensic economic examination, due to such official negligence, the municipal enterprise "Odesmiskelektrotrans" suffered damages totaling over UAH 10 million, the report says.

Also involved in this scheme is the former director of a private company - an electricity supplier with whom the municipal enterprise concluded a relevant agreement. She has been notified of suspicion of misappropriation of another's property on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Electricity fraud: trolleybus management overpaid millions, leadership under suspicion