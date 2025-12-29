Trump discussed all 20 points of the plan with Putin, point by point - Zelenskyy

$42.060.13
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
04:39 AM • 13784 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 31856 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 38572 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 35993 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 31921 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 38573 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 49122 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33899 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45092 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetings
December 28, 11:41 PM
"We need a just peace": Alexander Stubb revealed details of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations
December 29, 12:44 AM
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announced
December 29, 01:38 AM
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine
December 29, 02:59 AM
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News
07:01 AM
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
December 27, 08:41 PM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
December 26, 05:00 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 04:30 PM
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
December 26, 02:35 PM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 11:18 AM
December 26, 11:18 AM • 115628 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
08:13 AM
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy
December 28, 12:14 AM
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
December 27, 07:40 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
December 26, 05:00 PM
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
December 26, 04:51 PM
Trump discussed all 20 points of the plan with Putin, point by point - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Donald Trump told him about the content of his conversation with Putin. It was about discussing 20 points of a peace plan that Putin is ready to discuss.

Trump discussed all 20 points of the plan with Putin, point by point - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump spoke about the content of a long conversation with Putin. The guarantor stated this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, Trump confirmed that he had discussed the document point by point and that it was the plan that had previously been agreed upon by the parties.

Well, first of all, President Trump told me that he had discussed, there was a long conversation with Putin. He discussed all 20 points of the plan. Point by point. And I thanked him for that. It is important that we are all in the same context. And that they discussed this document, and not some other documents

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

He added that the American leader reported on Putin's readiness, but the Ukrainian side is cautious about such statements.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the key issue remains the consistency of words and actions on the part of Russia.

I told the president that it is very important for us, this is not the first time that Putin says one thing and does another. It is important for us that words match actions

- emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Trump and Zelenskyy's talks could pave the way for Zelenskyy's first call with Putin in over five years. This would be a diplomatic victory for Trump, who is considered the most successful mediator.

Alla Kiosak

