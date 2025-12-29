Trump discussed all 20 points of the plan with Putin, point by point - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump spoke about the content of a long conversation with Putin. The guarantor stated this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, Trump confirmed that he had discussed the document point by point and that it was the plan that had previously been agreed upon by the parties.

Well, first of all, President Trump told me that he had discussed, there was a long conversation with Putin. He discussed all 20 points of the plan. Point by point. And I thanked him for that. It is important that we are all in the same context. And that they discussed this document, and not some other documents - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

He added that the American leader reported on Putin's readiness, but the Ukrainian side is cautious about such statements.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the key issue remains the consistency of words and actions on the part of Russia.

I told the president that it is very important for us, this is not the first time that Putin says one thing and does another. It is important for us that words match actions - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Trump and Zelenskyy's talks could pave the way for Zelenskyy's first call with Putin in over five years. This would be a diplomatic victory for Trump, who is considered the most successful mediator.