"Where it is not in Ukraine's interests, we openly say so": The President revealed details of negotiations on partners' proposals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the negotiation process is not easy, and Ukraine openly rejects proposals that do not meet its interests. This demonstrates the country's independence, for which it is fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the negotiation process is not easy, "and where it is not in Ukraine's interests, we openly say so." He emphasized that this is a manifestation of the country's independence, for which Ukraine is fighting, and "what Putin did not want." The President said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Look, the negotiation process is not easy. Although you know Ukraine's position, and I conduct negotiations absolutely openly. And we say no to each other many times. Not once to some questions, but to hundreds of questions and thousands of details. And this is such a difficult process. There are hundreds of times when you say no. There are issues where we find compromises. There are times when partners say yes to you and vice versa. That is, this is an absolutely normal diplomatic struggle.

- Zelenskyy answered a question after a meeting with Trump about whether Ukraine retains the full right to say "no" to any proposal, even if it comes from key partners, if these proposals do not correspond to Ukrainian national interests and security realities.

The President of Ukraine added:

And this is the independence of the country and its independent position. By the way, this is what we are fighting for. This is what Putin did not want. He wanted to deprive us of the sovereign right to choose how to live, whom to choose, and what to protect. Therefore, today Ukraine is independent. And where it is not in Ukraine's interests, we openly say so.

"How to meet and in what format to negotiate, we don't care - we are ready": Zelenskyy responded regarding a possible meeting with Putin29.12.25, 13:23 • 930 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine