Kremlin announced Putin-Trump conversation after talks with Zelensky "in the near future"

The Kremlin announced that a call between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be expected "in the near future," as stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

When asked how the Kremlin assesses the talks in Florida, Peskov noted that "we don't know how they went, so we can't evaluate them." "There was just a question that following these conversations, the presidents of Russia and the United States agreed to call each other again. Then we will get information," Peskov said.

When asked how the Kremlin views the idea of creating a free economic zone in Donbas and the idea of joint management of the ZNPP, Peskov stated: "At the moment, we consider it inappropriate to comment on individual discussion points. Public comments."

Trump discussed all 20 points of the plan with Putin, point by point - Zelenskyy

And when asked which peace plan is closer - the one with which US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner came to Moscow, or the one announced by Zelensky after a meeting with Europeans, Peskov said: "For now, we do not consider it necessary to specify."

Peskov also noted, as Russian media write, that "there is no talk of a phone conversation between Putin and Zelensky at the moment."

Peskov also noted that "the Kremlin agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine has become much closer," Russian media write.

"Not a ceasefire": Trump responded whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum