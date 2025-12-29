There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the absence of a detailed concept for a free economic zone in Donbas, promising public discussion. He also noted that Russia seeks the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, but Ukraine will act in accordance with its interests.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet, but assured that it will be discussed with society, reports UNN.
There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone (in Donbas - ed.) yet... We will definitely discuss this with society
In addition, answering media questions, the President added that Russia wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Donbas, and this is not new.
In their rosy dreams, they want us not to be on the territory of our country, these dreams are not new. But we have our own land, our own territorial integrity, our own state and our own interests. We will act in accordance with the interests of Ukraine