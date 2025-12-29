There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet, but assured that it will be discussed with society, reports UNN.

There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone (in Donbas - ed.) yet... We will definitely discuss this with society - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg

In addition, answering media questions, the President added that Russia wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Donbas, and this is not new.