There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the absence of a detailed concept for a free economic zone in Donbas, promising public discussion. He also noted that Russia seeks the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, but Ukraine will act in accordance with its interests.

There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas yet, but assured that it will be discussed with society, reports UNN.

There is no detailed concept of a free economic zone (in Donbas - ed.) yet... We will definitely discuss this with society 

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg12.12.25, 01:00 • 12778 views

In addition, answering media questions, the President added that Russia wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Donbas, and this is not new.

In their rosy dreams, they want us not to be on the territory of our country, these dreams are not new. But we have our own land, our own territorial integrity, our own state and our own interests. We will act in accordance with the interests of Ukraine 

- emphasized the President.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine