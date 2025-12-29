Zelenskyy on the return of children abducted by Russia: "This is the most difficult issue, and it is important that partners raise it"

If Ukraine stops talking about the return of all Ukrainian children, Russia will do everything to make this issue forgotten. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Answering a question about whether there would be certainty that all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia would return to their parents in Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied:

"We are dealing with Russia, so I will be honest - we cannot be sure of this. But this is the most difficult issue, and it is very important that partners raise it, and it is very important that you, dear journalists, raise it. Because if we don't talk about it, Russia will do everything to make this issue forgotten," the head of Ukraine noted.

Ukraine has returned 1892 children abducted by Russia, intensifying diplomatic and legal pressure. The Ministry of Justice is processing over 20,000 reports of deportation, of which 9221 have been verified.