Zelenskyy revealed details of discussions on ceasefire monitoring and free economic zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

President Zelenskyy stated that partners will provide technical monitoring of the ceasefire in Ukraine. He noted that the issue of a free economic zone is currently being discussed, and a demilitarized zone is not yet on the agenda.

Zelenskyy revealed details of discussions on ceasefire monitoring and free economic zone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that partners are expected to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine, and details regarding technical monitoring and presence should be included in security guarantees. He also indicated that the issue of a free economic zone is currently being discussed, while a demilitarized zone is not yet on the table. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN writes.

There is a clear understanding here: our partners will provide security, technical monitoring and presence will also be clear, all these details will be in the security guarantees for Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy, answering a question about what the ceasefire monitoring should be like and who will provide it.

When asked who would patrol the demilitarized zone, if one were established, Zelenskyy said: "In principle, your question contains the answer, if it is established. There is no talk of it yet."

"For now, we are talking about a free economic zone. There are no details yet, but everyone has started discussing this issue," the President noted.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine