Zelenskyy announced the work of negotiating groups and a possible four-party format for the peace plan

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
09:17 AM • 4824 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
04:39 AM • 18805 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 37646 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 44028 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 40637 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 34582 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 40300 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50064 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34330 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45356 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5.6m/s
73%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We need a just peace": Alexander Stubb revealed details of Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiationsDecember 29, 12:44 AM • 11177 views
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announcedDecember 29, 01:38 AM • 11019 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in UkraineDecember 29, 02:59 AM • 29703 views
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 5670 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 14167 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 33865 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 121167 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 167734 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 89830 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 120185 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 5634 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 28795 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 39381 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 121131 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 40120 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

Zelenskyy announced the work of negotiating groups and a possible four-party format for the peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the work of the Ukrainian-American working group, which prepared the necessary documents. Further steps regarding the 20-point plan will require a four-party negotiation format involving Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia.

Zelenskyy announced the work of negotiating groups and a possible four-party format for the peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian-American working group is already operating and has prepared relevant documents, and a four-party negotiation format will be needed for further steps regarding the 20-point plan. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian-American working group has already demonstrated the results of its work by developing the necessary documents. Issues involving European partners were also worked on separately.

As for our working groups - the Ukrainian-American working group already exists, it has already demonstrated results, and relevant documents have been developed. Next - documents where we needed our European partners. We had a trilateral working group, its meeting was in Berlin

- emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy noted that if the 20-point plan, which is to be signed by four parties, is adopted, it would be appropriate to create a four-party technical group.

Now, if we are going to move, and I very much hope quickly, to the 20-point plan, which should be signed by four parties: Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia, then, probably, it is necessary that the technical group be four-sided. We are fine with this

- says the President of Ukraine.

He also confirmed Ukraine's readiness for various formats of contacts, including possible trilateral meetings or telephone conversations at the leadership level.

I know there are questions about our capabilities for a trilateral meeting between America, Ukraine, and Russia at the leadership level or relevant telephone conversations. I emphasize once again, we are not hiding from anyone, we are open to any options, formats that can bring us closer to ending the war

- emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy outlined the sequence of actions to coordinate steps to end the war. A series of meetings are planned to take place in January, after which a meeting with the Russian side may be possible.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World