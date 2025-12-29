Zelenskyy announced the work of negotiating groups and a possible four-party format for the peace plan
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the work of the Ukrainian-American working group, which prepared the necessary documents. Further steps regarding the 20-point plan will require a four-party negotiation format involving Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian-American working group is already operating and has prepared relevant documents, and a four-party negotiation format will be needed for further steps regarding the 20-point plan. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian-American working group has already demonstrated the results of its work by developing the necessary documents. Issues involving European partners were also worked on separately.
As for our working groups - the Ukrainian-American working group already exists, it has already demonstrated results, and relevant documents have been developed. Next - documents where we needed our European partners. We had a trilateral working group, its meeting was in Berlin
Zelenskyy noted that if the 20-point plan, which is to be signed by four parties, is adopted, it would be appropriate to create a four-party technical group.
Now, if we are going to move, and I very much hope quickly, to the 20-point plan, which should be signed by four parties: Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia, then, probably, it is necessary that the technical group be four-sided. We are fine with this
He also confirmed Ukraine's readiness for various formats of contacts, including possible trilateral meetings or telephone conversations at the leadership level.
I know there are questions about our capabilities for a trilateral meeting between America, Ukraine, and Russia at the leadership level or relevant telephone conversations. I emphasize once again, we are not hiding from anyone, we are open to any options, formats that can bring us closer to ending the war
Recall
President Zelenskyy outlined the sequence of actions to coordinate steps to end the war. A series of meetings are planned to take place in January, after which a meeting with the Russian side may be possible.