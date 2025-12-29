Zelenskyy announced the work of negotiating groups and a possible four-party format for the peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian-American working group is already operating and has prepared relevant documents, and a four-party negotiation format will be needed for further steps regarding the 20-point plan. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian-American working group has already demonstrated the results of its work by developing the necessary documents. Issues involving European partners were also worked on separately.

As for our working groups - the Ukrainian-American working group already exists, it has already demonstrated results, and relevant documents have been developed. Next - documents where we needed our European partners. We had a trilateral working group, its meeting was in Berlin - emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy noted that if the 20-point plan, which is to be signed by four parties, is adopted, it would be appropriate to create a four-party technical group.

Now, if we are going to move, and I very much hope quickly, to the 20-point plan, which should be signed by four parties: Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia, then, probably, it is necessary that the technical group be four-sided. We are fine with this - says the President of Ukraine.

He also confirmed Ukraine's readiness for various formats of contacts, including possible trilateral meetings or telephone conversations at the leadership level.

I know there are questions about our capabilities for a trilateral meeting between America, Ukraine, and Russia at the leadership level or relevant telephone conversations. I emphasize once again, we are not hiding from anyone, we are open to any options, formats that can bring us closer to ending the war - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy outlined the sequence of actions to coordinate steps to end the war. A series of meetings are planned to take place in January, after which a meeting with the Russian side may be possible.