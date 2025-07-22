Over 20 countries worldwide called on Israel to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip: the reaction was swift

More than 20 countries worldwide have issued a joint statement calling on Israel to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UK government.

Details

The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, as well as the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management.

The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached a new depth. The aid delivery model by the Israeli government is dangerous, fuels instability, and deprives Gaza residents of human dignity. We condemn the trickle of aid and the inhumane killings of civilians, including children, who are trying to meet their most basic needs for water and food. More than 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid. The Israeli government's refusal to provide necessary humanitarian aid to civilians is unacceptable. Israel must fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law. - the statement says.

Israel's reaction

Dmitry Hendelman, advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister's office, reacted to the call from foreign states to end the war in the Gaza Strip. According to him, this statement is not help, but "a delusion that sends the radical Palestinian group Hamas a wrong and dangerous signal."

It completely ignores the obvious truth: the only one preventing an agreement is Hamas. They started this war, they are holding hostages, and they are sabotaging every attempt at a ceasefire, rejecting clear and fair proposals that Israel has repeatedly accepted. - said Hendelman.

He added that a joint statement that contains no word of pressure on Hamas is "not only unfair, but also harmful."

It undermines the negotiation process, strengthening Hamas's sense of impunity and encouraging further prolongation of the war. - the advisor summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Israel Defense Forces began ground military operations in the central part of the Gaza Strip, issuing an evacuation warning for Palestinians in Deir al-Balah.