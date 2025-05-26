$41.510.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5888 views

Kendrick Lamar received 10 nominations for the American Music Awards 2025, Taylor Swift – 6. The ceremony will be held in Las Vegas, hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

On Monday, May 26, the American Music Awards (AMA) 2025 ceremony will take place in Las Vegas, where Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift are the main contenders for victory. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Lamar leads the list of nominees with ten nominations, including "Artist of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for the track "Not Like Us".

Swift, who already has 40 AMA awards, is nominated in 6 categories.

The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. Jennifer Lopez will host, who is also scheduled as one of the performers of the evening.

Lamar's song "Not Like Us", aimed at Canadian rapper Drake, is also nominated for "Song of the Year" after receiving 5 Grammy Awards.

Additionally

Other nominees for "Artist of the Year" include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan and SZA.

Reference

American Music Awards is one of the most prestigious music awards in the United States, the winners of which are determined by fan voting. Nominations are based on Billboard data, including sales, streaming and social media activity.

Let us remind you

In 2024, Taylor Swift set a record for the number of AMA awards, bringing their number to 40. This year she has a chance to increase this figure, competing in 6 categories.

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"16.05.25, 19:22 • 93066 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldUNN Lite
