Arrived to help people and died from a repeated missile strike: Kyiv to bid farewell to medic on January 12

Kyiv announced the date, time, and place of the farewell ceremony for Serhiy Smolyak, who rescued people at the site of an impact but died due to a repeated missile strike while performing his professional duties as a medic. This was reported by the Kakhovka City Territorial Community, according to UNN.

Details

The farewell ceremony for medic Serhiy Smolyak will take place tomorrow, January 12, at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

All who wish to pay tribute to the Hero and see him off on his last journey are expected at 12:00 PM.

Recall

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, a medic died due to a repeated hit while providing assistance.