Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai received the Nobel Prize in Literature 2025

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 has been awarded to Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai "for his compelling and visionary work, which, amidst apocalyptic horror, reaffirms the power of art," the Nobel Committee announced on October 9, UNN reports.

Details

"This year's Nobel Prize in Literature laureate, László Krasznahorkai, is an outstanding epic writer belonging to the Central European tradition, reaching back to Kafka and Thomas Bernhard, and characterized by absurdism and grotesque excess," the statement reads.

