ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
June 3, 11:55 AM • 149097 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 136761 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 229195 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 121300 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 226209 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 139344 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 142233 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 127932 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 236513 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170447 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

People's Deputy Kuzminykh, suspected of corruption, saw a conspiracy in the geolocation on the journalist's phone

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh accused UNN of allegedly cooperating with a pharmacy because of the name of the voice recorder file. In response, the journalists conducted a kind of educational program on the standard functions of iPhone geolocation.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh, suspected of corruption, saw a conspiracy in the geolocation on the journalist's phone

Today, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, who is accused by the NABU of taking a bribe of half a million hryvnias, published a post about our editorial office, accusing us of cooperating with a private pharmaceutical structure.

The essence of the claim initially surprised us, and then made us smile when we realized what evidence the MP's accusations were based on. The fact remains - even if some people want to see a global conspiracy in it. On his Facebook page, the MP published a video with a journalist from UNN, in which the MP saw the inscription "Good Day Pharmacy" and decided that this meant something.

Especially for the esteemed People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, we take the liberty of conducting a small technical educational program. So to speak, a course "iPhone for Beginners", because in the "country in a smartphone" it is worth at least superficially understanding how the same smartphone works.

The video that Mr. Kuzminykh posted on his page was made in the courtroom (the one in which his bribery case and abuse of medical procurement is being heard). Next to this room is the Good Day Pharmacy, which is where the phone determined the geolocation.

To finally make sure of this, you should open the official iPhone user guide. It says in black and white: a recording made through the "Voice Recorder" program automatically receives the name "New Recording" or... the name of the geolocation. And only after stopping the recording can this name be changed. This is not a trick, not a global conspiracy against MP Kuzminykh, but a standard function.

It is sad that we have to explain such elementary things. And it is even sadder that the MP himself sees some hints in the file name "Good Day Pharmacy". A simple coincidence. But why did this coincidence so enrage the MP? We cannot answer this question for sure. We can only assume that Mr. Kuzminykh feels guilty about something or knows something that we do not know and sees signs where there are none. I wonder what the MP's reaction would be if, instead of the name of a pharmacy chain, he saw, for example, the name of one of the large pharmaceutical manufacturers on his phone? Perhaps then our journalist would immediately gain a more loyal attitude towards herself? Maybe the MP would even invite her for coffee, instead of lecturing her on how to do her job?

We conducted a small experiment in which we specifically demonstrate to the MP how the phone marks voice recorder recordings. Enjoy watching. And take care of your nerves - the technology is innocent. And we will continue to do what we have been doing - exposing injustice that is carefully covered up by state interests.

We also appeal to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to increase the technical awareness of the people's deputies.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Mikhail Fedorov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Facebook
