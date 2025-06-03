People's Deputy Kuzminykh, suspected of corruption, saw a conspiracy in the geolocation on the journalist's phone

Today, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, who is accused by the NABU of taking a bribe of half a million hryvnias, published a post about our editorial office, accusing us of cooperating with a private pharmaceutical structure.

The essence of the claim initially surprised us, and then made us smile when we realized what evidence the MP's accusations were based on. The fact remains - even if some people want to see a global conspiracy in it. On his Facebook page, the MP published a video with a journalist from UNN, in which the MP saw the inscription "Good Day Pharmacy" and decided that this meant something.

Especially for the esteemed People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, we take the liberty of conducting a small technical educational program. So to speak, a course "iPhone for Beginners", because in the "country in a smartphone" it is worth at least superficially understanding how the same smartphone works.

The video that Mr. Kuzminykh posted on his page was made in the courtroom (the one in which his bribery case and abuse of medical procurement is being heard). Next to this room is the Good Day Pharmacy, which is where the phone determined the geolocation.

To finally make sure of this, you should open the official iPhone user guide. It says in black and white: a recording made through the "Voice Recorder" program automatically receives the name "New Recording" or... the name of the geolocation. And only after stopping the recording can this name be changed. This is not a trick, not a global conspiracy against MP Kuzminykh, but a standard function.

It is sad that we have to explain such elementary things. And it is even sadder that the MP himself sees some hints in the file name "Good Day Pharmacy". A simple coincidence. But why did this coincidence so enrage the MP? We cannot answer this question for sure. We can only assume that Mr. Kuzminykh feels guilty about something or knows something that we do not know and sees signs where there are none. I wonder what the MP's reaction would be if, instead of the name of a pharmacy chain, he saw, for example, the name of one of the large pharmaceutical manufacturers on his phone? Perhaps then our journalist would immediately gain a more loyal attitude towards herself? Maybe the MP would even invite her for coffee, instead of lecturing her on how to do her job?

We conducted a small experiment in which we specifically demonstrate to the MP how the phone marks voice recorder recordings. Enjoy watching. And take care of your nerves - the technology is innocent. And we will continue to do what we have been doing - exposing injustice that is carefully covered up by state interests.

We also appeal to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to increase the technical awareness of the people's deputies.