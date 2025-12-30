Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want any referendum

Russia does not want a referendum, so it will constantly find reasons to prevent a ceasefire. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Russia does not want any referendum. Why? First, a referendum requires security. They don't want to give us security. - said Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy stated that the entire peace plan or some of its points could be put to a referendum

According to the President, the Kremlin will constantly find reasons to "prevent a ceasefire."

