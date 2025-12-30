Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want any referendum

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 5128 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 8152 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 10273 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 12872 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 12628 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 13060 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 17691 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 24809 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19840 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 24179 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.7m/s
77%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 8624 views
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in BelarusVideoDecember 30, 08:15 AM • 8386 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 24428 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 20686 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 9474 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 20741 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 24488 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 24803 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 52173 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 51964 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 5120 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 9570 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 27977 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 41107 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 48698 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Series

Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want any referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want to hold a referendum because it does not want to ensure security. The Kremlin will constantly look for excuses to avoid a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want any referendum

Russia does not want a referendum, so it will constantly find reasons to prevent a ceasefire. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Russia does not want any referendum. Why? First, a referendum requires security. They don't want to give us security.

- said Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy stated that the entire peace plan or some of its points could be put to a referendum29.12.25, 00:19 • 4770 views

According to the President, the Kremlin will constantly find reasons to "prevent a ceasefire."

Zelenskyy explained Russia's position on the referendum and the role of security guarantees29.12.25, 11:41 • 3138 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine