President Zelenskyy stated that the entire peace plan or some of its points could be put to a referendum

During a press conference after a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the possibility of holding a referendum on the issue of possible territorial concessions from Ukraine. He stated that this issue is complex, the Ukrainian people must be respected, the head of state also explained that a peace plan in general or any of its points can be put to a referendum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We must respect our law, our people, our territory that we control. Therefore, of course, our attitude is unequivocally clear, which is why President Trump said that this is a very complex issue (the territorial issue - ed.). And of course, we and the Russians have completely different positions here. When we talk about a referendum, we say that it is one of the keys. There can be a referendum, any referendum, in general, on any of the points of this plan. We can use a referendum for the plan as a whole or not use a referendum. This is just one of the keys," Zelensky said.

He also did not rule out the possibility of a vote in parliament.

"Of course, society must vote and choose, because this is the land of our people for many generations," the head of state added.

Recall

Earlier, Zelensky said that he was ready to put a peace plan to a referendum on the condition of a ceasefire for at least 60 days.

According to him, he will have to get the approval of the Ukrainian people on the issue of territorial concessions to Russia if he fails to take a "strong" position on the territory.

He emphasized that holding such a referendum would have significant political, logistical, and security complications, so a 60-day ceasefire to organize and conduct such a large-scale vote is "the minimum."

In addition, Zelensky indicated that it is not yet clear to him whether the Russian military-political leadership is generally ready to agree to US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

