President Zelenskyy stated that the entire peace plan or some of its points could be put to a referendum

Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
07:32 PM • 5540 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 20259 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 32893 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 27048 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 41929 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 50364 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 47552 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 33335 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 28592 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
Popular news
Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv regionDecember 28, 12:44 PM • 7886 views
Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a childVideoDecember 28, 12:51 PM • 12035 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to deathVideoDecember 28, 01:42 PM • 11922 views
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influxDecember 28, 02:44 PM • 20824 views
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy04:58 PM • 15055 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 28995 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 86985 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 139568 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 66603 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 96901 views
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 18539 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 29021 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 86985 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 30790 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 30059 views
President Zelenskyy stated that the entire peace plan or some of its points could be put to a referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized respect for the Ukrainian people and the complexity of the issue.

President Zelenskyy stated that the entire peace plan or some of its points could be put to a referendum

During a press conference after a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the possibility of holding a referendum on the issue of possible territorial concessions from Ukraine. He stated that this issue is complex, the Ukrainian people must be respected, the head of state also explained that a peace plan in general or any of its points can be put to a referendum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We must respect our law, our people, our territory that we control. Therefore, of course, our attitude is unequivocally clear, which is why President Trump said that this is a very complex issue (the territorial issue - ed.). And of course, we and the Russians have completely different positions here. When we talk about a referendum, we say that it is one of the keys. There can be a referendum, any referendum, in general, on any of the points of this plan. We can use a referendum for the plan as a whole or not use a referendum. This is just one of the keys," Zelensky said.

He also did not rule out the possibility of a vote in parliament.

 "Of course, society must vote and choose, because this is the land of our people for many generations," the head of state added.

Recall

Earlier, Zelensky said that he was ready to put a peace plan to a referendum on the condition of a ceasefire for at least 60 days.

According to him, he will have to get the approval of the Ukrainian people on the issue of territorial concessions to Russia if he fails to take a "strong" position on the territory.

He emphasized that holding such a referendum would have significant political, logistical, and security complications, so a 60-day ceasefire to organize and conduct such a large-scale vote is "the minimum."

In addition, Zelensky indicated that it is not yet clear to him whether the Russian military-political leadership is generally ready to agree to US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media26.12.25, 20:17 • 40672 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine