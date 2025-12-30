$42.220.15
06:06 PM • 2680 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 12341 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 13936 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 13581 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 15939 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 14797 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14314 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 20342 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 27952 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20877 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Drone attack: partial flight restrictions at Vnukovo airport, Russian Ministry of Defense reports dozens of downed drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported 109 downed drones from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Moscow time. The largest number - 80 aircraft - were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region.

Drone attack: partial flight restrictions at Vnukovo airport, Russian Ministry of Defense reports dozens of downed drones

Partial restrictions on the reception and departure of flights have been introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. This was reported by Rosaviatsia, according to UNN.

Details

In turn, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian air defense forces shot down at least four Ukrainian drones flying towards the city during the evening.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported 109 drones shot down from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Moscow time. Most of them - 80 aircraft - were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region.

Blackout hits Moscow region: hundreds of thousands of subscribers without power30.12.25, 19:49 • 1986 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast