Drone attack: partial flight restrictions at Vnukovo airport, Russian Ministry of Defense reports dozens of downed drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported 109 downed drones from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Moscow time. The largest number - 80 aircraft - were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region.
Partial restrictions on the reception and departure of flights have been introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. This was reported by Rosaviatsia, according to UNN.
Details
In turn, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian air defense forces shot down at least four Ukrainian drones flying towards the city during the evening.
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported 109 drones shot down from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Moscow time. Most of them - 80 aircraft - were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region.
