President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who claimed that he wanted to see Ukraine "successful", noting that if destroyed cities are called success, then let Russia build such "success" at home, UNN reports.

Regarding Putin's words that he wants to see Ukraine successful... first, no one believes Putin. I don't know what he told Trump. Maybe he did tell Trump that, but the belief in these words is zero. If what he did in Bakhmut, Vovchansk, Chasiv Yar, what he is doing in Pokrovsk now, is called success, then let them build such success in Russia - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine, especially in energy and selling resources at a low price. This came after his negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.