Let Russia build such success: Zelenskyy commented on Putin's words about a "successful" Ukraine

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 5966 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 9274 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 10661 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 13246 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 12914 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 13171 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 18031 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 25204 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19971 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 24285 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.8m/s
78%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in BelarusVideoDecember 30, 08:15 AM • 9018 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 25051 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 21267 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 10188 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 3738 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 21339 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 25129 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 25206 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 52525 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 52297 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 5974 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 10235 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 28152 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 41287 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 48873 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Series

Let Russia build such success: Zelenskyy commented on Putin's words about a "successful" Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who claimed that he wanted to see Ukraine "successful."

Let Russia build such success: Zelenskyy commented on Putin's words about a "successful" Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who claimed that he wanted to see Ukraine "successful", noting that if destroyed cities are called success, then let Russia build such "success" at home, UNN reports. 

Regarding Putin's words that he wants to see Ukraine successful... first, no one believes Putin. I don't know what he told Trump. Maybe he did tell Trump that, but the belief in these words is zero. If what he did in Bakhmut, Vovchansk, Chasiv Yar, what he is doing in Pokrovsk now, is called success, then let them build such success in Russia 

- said Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine, especially in energy and selling resources at a low price. This came after his negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Russian propaganda
Energy
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine