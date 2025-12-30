Disseminated Russian propaganda narratives on Belarusian television: ex-MP from OPZZh served with notice of suspicion

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The SBI reported suspicion of treason and violation of financial control to a former MP from the banned OPZZh party, who may be hiding in Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to UNN sources, the former MP in question is Oleh Voloshyn.

SBI employees reported another suspicion to the former People's Deputy of Ukraine from the banned OPZZh party, who may be hiding in Russia. The investigation established that in the period from December 2022 to February 2023, during martial law, the ex-MP participated and spoke in the program "TASS is authorized to declare" on the Belarusian TV channel "STV". Video recordings of the programs were published on the YouTube platform. During the broadcasts, he disseminated propaganda statements, with which he publicly supported the decisions and actions of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation in the context of armed aggression against Ukraine. - reported the SBI.

The Bureau emphasized that such statements contributed to the formation of anti-government sentiments, contained elements of information and psychological influence, and were aimed at harming the sovereignty, territorial integrity, defense capability, state and information security of Ukraine.

In addition, SBI investigators found that the ex-deputy, being a subject of declaration, deliberately failed to submit the electronic declarations provided for by law. This refers to:

annual declarations for 2021 and 2022;

declaration in connection with the termination of powers for the period from January 1 to February 24, 2023;

annual declaration after dismissal - for 2023.

The suspect was notified of suspicion of committing treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); intentional failure to submit declarations by a person authorized to perform state functions (Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment. - noted the SBI.

Earlier, in May 2023, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation in the previous criminal proceedings against the same ex-MP and sent the indictment to court. He is accused of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as intentional infliction of minor bodily harm to an ATO veteran (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Ukraine, a group of MPs was exposed for organizing a systematic receipt of bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of illegal benefit ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars and depended on the voting results. In November-December, at least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received. They have now been notified of suspicion.