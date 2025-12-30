Disseminated Russian propaganda narratives on Belarusian television: ex-MP from OPZZh served with notice of suspicion

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:51 PM • 2180 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 5426 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 7172 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10282 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 13311 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 19165 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18189 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23037 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23577 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30448 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.2m/s
74%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 8464 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 5714 views
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 3468 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 16250 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 13200 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 13227 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 16275 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 19161 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 47630 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 47771 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Warsaw
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 1786 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 25574 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 38794 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 46674 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 57211 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Facebook

Disseminated Russian propaganda narratives on Belarusian television: ex-MP from OPZZh served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served another notice of suspicion to former People's Deputy from OPZZh, Oleh Voloshyn. He is accused of high treason for spreading propaganda and intentionally failing to submit declarations.

Disseminated Russian propaganda narratives on Belarusian television: ex-MP from OPZZh served with notice of suspicion
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The SBI reported suspicion of treason and violation of financial control to a former MP from the banned OPZZh party, who may be hiding in Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to UNN sources, the former MP in question is Oleh Voloshyn.

SBI employees reported another suspicion to the former People's Deputy of Ukraine from the banned OPZZh party, who may be hiding in Russia. The investigation established that in the period from December 2022 to February 2023, during martial law, the ex-MP participated and spoke in the program "TASS is authorized to declare" on the Belarusian TV channel "STV". Video recordings of the programs were published on the YouTube platform. During the broadcasts, he disseminated propaganda statements, with which he publicly supported the decisions and actions of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation in the context of armed aggression against Ukraine.

 - reported the SBI.

The Bureau emphasized that such statements contributed to the formation of anti-government sentiments, contained elements of information and psychological influence, and were aimed at harming the sovereignty, territorial integrity, defense capability, state and information security of Ukraine.

In addition, SBI investigators found that the ex-deputy, being a subject of declaration, deliberately failed to submit the electronic declarations provided for by law. This refers to:

  • annual declarations for 2021 and 2022;
    • declaration in connection with the termination of powers for the period from January 1 to February 24, 2023;
      • annual declaration after dismissal - for 2023.

        The suspect was notified of suspicion of committing treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); intentional failure to submit declarations by a person authorized to perform state functions (Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment.

        - noted the SBI.

        Earlier, in May 2023, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation in the previous criminal proceedings against the same ex-MP and sent the indictment to court. He is accused of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as intentional infliction of minor bodily harm to an ATO veteran (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        Recall

        In Ukraine, a group of MPs was exposed for organizing a systematic receipt of bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of illegal benefit ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars and depended on the voting results. In November-December, at least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received. They have now been notified of suspicion.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        War in UkrainePoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        Russian propaganda
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Life imprisonment
        Ukraine