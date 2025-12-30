Arrival of American business and tripling of Ukrainians' salaries: what Trump thinks about Ukraine's economic recovery

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 2038 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 11602 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 13332 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 13121 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 15525 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 14539 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14091 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 20064 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 27616 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20760 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5m/s
78%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"December 30, 09:30 AM • 4458 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 29002 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 24929 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 12920 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 10337 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 25026 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 29123 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 27616 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 54521 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 54089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 11604 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 12983 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 29131 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 42255 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 49739 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
NASAMS

Arrival of American business and tripling of Ukrainians' salaries: what Trump thinks about Ukraine's economic recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced discussions with Donald Trump on Ukraine's economic recovery, including a threefold increase in salaries. This is part of the "Prosperity Package" which envisages attracting American business.

Arrival of American business and tripling of Ukrainians' salaries: what Trump thinks about Ukraine's economic recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about discussing Ukraine's economic recovery after the war with US President Donald Trump, including tripling the level of wages for Ukrainians, UNN reports.

The recovery plan concerns all of Ukraine. Second, we are preparing several documents, but we call this package the "Prosperity Package" - a recovery package for Ukraine, economic recovery, job recovery, life recovery in Ukraine. We paid a lot of attention to this. And President Trump focuses on this. He believes that this is the number one task for there to be jobs in Ukraine. We discussed what the average salary of Ukrainians is. They really want to do everything, thanks to the arrival of American business, special conditions for the Ukrainian market, so that wages are tripled.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that he cannot say that this will happen immediately after the end of the war, but it is about a long-term strategy. According to the President, the American side wants American and also European businesses to come to Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in receiving reparations from Russia for the restoration of the state. He announced that the issue of funds for reconstruction has already been resolved with the Europeans, and the first 100 billion dollars will arrive in equal tranches over two years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine