Arrival of American business and tripling of Ukrainians' salaries: what Trump thinks about Ukraine's economic recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about discussing Ukraine's economic recovery after the war with US President Donald Trump, including tripling the level of wages for Ukrainians, UNN reports.

The recovery plan concerns all of Ukraine. Second, we are preparing several documents, but we call this package the "Prosperity Package" - a recovery package for Ukraine, economic recovery, job recovery, life recovery in Ukraine. We paid a lot of attention to this. And President Trump focuses on this. He believes that this is the number one task for there to be jobs in Ukraine. We discussed what the average salary of Ukrainians is. They really want to do everything, thanks to the arrival of American business, special conditions for the Ukrainian market, so that wages are tripled. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that he cannot say that this will happen immediately after the end of the war, but it is about a long-term strategy. According to the President, the American side wants American and also European businesses to come to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in receiving reparations from Russia for the restoration of the state. He announced that the issue of funds for reconstruction has already been resolved with the Europeans, and the first 100 billion dollars will arrive in equal tranches over two years.