01:48 PM • 6234 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7798 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12823 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28249 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 30080 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35153 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22496 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17087 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13945 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14936 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Publications
Exclusives
Parliamentary cleansing: Dubinsky – the start, Kuzminykh – the logical continuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recalled MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of deputy head and member of the committee. The reason for the decision is the announcement of suspicion against the MP, while another MP, Serhiy Kuzminykh, continues to be a member of the relevant committee, despite being suspected of receiving a bribe.

Parliamentary cleansing: Dubinsky – the start, Kuzminykh – the logical continuation

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recalled MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of deputy head and member of the committee as a whole. The Head of the Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted that the reason for this decision is that Oleksandr Dubinsky has been served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

The next candidate for exclusion from the relevant committee and recall from the position of subcommittee head, according to the logic of the actions of people's deputies, should be, for example, MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, who was also served with a notice of suspicion regarding receiving a half-million bribe back in 2022.

Despite this, Kuzminykh has been a member of the Committee on National Health and the head of the subcommittee for almost three years. The most absurd thing about this is that, according to the investigation, the bribe Kuzminykh received concerned medical procurement. Thus, the funds were a reward for Kuzminykh's assistance in signing contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region. It turns out that a person who was already caught "red-handed" still continues to participate in state-building, precisely in the sphere "of interest" to him.

It should be noted that Kuzminykh is not just a "suspect". He is an MP who evades justice, ignores court hearings, and delays the consideration of the case for almost three years.

Ukrainian society has an active demand for cleansing the parliament of those who abuse their mandate, are corrupt, and speculate with the law. The Verkhovna Rada should be composed of people who adhere to the law and principles of integrity, and not hide behind immunity, avoiding responsibility. Therefore, the story with Dubinsky may be just the first signal. It would be logical for others to follow, including Kuzminykh, who has long lost the moral right to remain a people's deputy.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Zhytomyr Oblast
Danylo Hetmantsev
Verkhovna Rada