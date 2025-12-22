223 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

More than a third of the 223 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 22, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 223 combat engagements took place over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile, 18 air strikes, dropping 50 guided bombs. In addition, 3248 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 3177 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of personnel concentration and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were three attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched one air strike with three aerial bombs, carried out 116 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Vilcha and Obukhivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance in the directions of Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Koroviy Yar, Stepove, Olhivka, Lyman, Drobycheve and in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five assaults by the occupation forces near Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiyivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, there were 57 combat engagements in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Hryshyne, Dorozhne, Novopidhorodne, Serhiyivka, Novy Shakhove and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, Pershotravneve and towards Andriyivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 11 times on the positions of our troops in the Huliaipole area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk and towards Novoandriyivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff