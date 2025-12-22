$42.340.00
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 13442 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 26906 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 31359 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 39570 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 37686 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 47710 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72064 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 84440 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45674 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
223 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Over the past day, 223 combat engagements took place on the front, more than a third of which were in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones, and carried out numerous shellings.

223 battles on the front, the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions: General Staff map

More than a third of the 223 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 22, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 223 combat engagements took place over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile, 18 air strikes, dropping 50 guided bombs. In addition, 3248 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 3177 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of personnel concentration and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were three attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched one air strike with three aerial bombs, carried out 116 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Vilcha and Obukhivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance in the directions of Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Koroviy Yar, Stepove, Olhivka, Lyman, Drobycheve and in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five assaults by the occupation forces near Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiyivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, there were 57 combat engagements in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards Hryshyne, Dorozhne, Novopidhorodne, Serhiyivka, Novy Shakhove and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, Pershotravneve and towards Andriyivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 11 times on the positions of our troops in the Huliaipole area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk and towards Novoandriyivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff22.12.25, 06:50 • 12558 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine