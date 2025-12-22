$42.250.09
Publications
Exclusives
Strange movements and slow descent down the stairs: 79-year-old Trump again drew attention to his health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

A video showing Donald Trump making strange hand movements and slowly descending the airplane stairs has garnered attention online. This has sparked new discussions about the health of the 79-year-old former US president.

Strange movements and slow descent down the stairs: 79-year-old Trump again drew attention to his health

A video of Donald Trump disembarking from a plane has garnered attention online due to his strange hand movements and slow descent down the stairs, once again sparking discussions about the president's health. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Beast.

Details

A video is circulating online showing 79-year-old US President Donald Trump descending the stairs of a plane at Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday morning. After it was posted by MAGA influencer Paul Villarreal, users noticed that Trump made strange hand movements, and also that he descended the stairs very slowly and carefully.

In the video, Trump appears at the plane door and slaps his right leg three times with his right hand before descending the stairs. He carefully steps down the stairs, holding firmly onto the handrail, and it takes him about 18 seconds to reach the bottom of the short staircase.

He then got into a heavily armored presidential car, where he is seen drinking something resembling a diet coke.

Online critics quickly noted the president's frailty and his strange leg slapping.

Tapping that leg to make sure it works, going down

- commented one user of the social network "X".

Too bad he didn't focus on the economy as much as he focused on going down those stairs

- wrote another social media user.

He's not touching his leg, he's trying to bring life back to his hand

- this hypothesis was put forward by another social media user.

However, supporters of the elderly president defended him, noting that Trump had just completed a long day, including a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Recall

Donald Trump announced his readiness to release the results of his MRI in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's doubts about his physical and mental state. Trump noted that his MRIs are perfect, but did not specify when exactly he would publish them.

Donald Trump also underwent an examination that revealed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is common among people over 70 years old.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
Tim Walz
Donald Trump
United States