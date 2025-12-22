Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: one ASC severely damaged, another destroyed - Vilkul

Photo: t.me/vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the "I-VETERAN" Administrative Services Center was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russian "Shahed" UAVs. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

Also, as a result of the attack, the main "Visa" Administrative Services Center was significantly damaged. Both centers will not be open on December 22 - administrative services are provided at branches in other parts of Kryvyi Rih.

Today we will restore access to the system and organize work in another room. This will take a few days. I will announce the resumption of work additionally - Vilkul wrote.

He added that there were no fatalities as a result of the attacks.

Recall

As a result of two night attacks on Odesa on December 22, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Because of this, part of one of Odesa's districts temporarily remained without electricity, and the blast wave blew out windows in a residential building.