Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: one ASC severely damaged, another destroyed - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of an attack by Russian Shahed UAVs, the "I-VETERAN" Administrative Service Center was destroyed. The main "Viza" ASC was also significantly damaged; both centers will not be operating on December 22.
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the "I-VETERAN" Administrative Services Center was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russian "Shahed" UAVs. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, as reported by UNN.
Details
Also, as a result of the attack, the main "Visa" Administrative Services Center was significantly damaged. Both centers will not be open on December 22 - administrative services are provided at branches in other parts of Kryvyi Rih.
Today we will restore access to the system and organize work in another room. This will take a few days. I will announce the resumption of work additionally
He added that there were no fatalities as a result of the attacks.
Recall
As a result of two night attacks on Odesa on December 22, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Because of this, part of one of Odesa's districts temporarily remained without electricity, and the blast wave blew out windows in a residential building.