Russia claims Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov, blown up in Moscow, has died

Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died due to a car explosion in Moscow, Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Investigative Committee stated that there was an explosive device under the car, and the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from his injuries.

Recall

Earlier on December 22, Russia reported a car explosion with a Major General from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.