Russia claims Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov, blown up in Moscow, has died
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow. An explosive device was found under the bottom of the car.
Details
The Russian Investigative Committee stated that there was an explosive device under the car, and the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from his injuries.
Recall
Earlier on December 22, Russia reported a car explosion with a Major General from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.