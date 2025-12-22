$42.340.00
Russia claims Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov, blown up in Moscow, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow. An explosive device was found under the bottom of the car.

Russia claims Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov, blown up in Moscow, has died

Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died due to a car explosion in Moscow, Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee reported, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Investigative Committee stated that there was an explosive device under the car, and the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from his injuries.

Recall

Earlier on December 22, Russia reported a car explosion with a Major General from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.

Julia Shramko

News of the World