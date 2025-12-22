Which regions of Ukraine most actively bought new cars in November: top markets

Kyiv traditionally topped the ranking of regions by new car sales in November, and together with four other regions, formed more than 60% of the total Ukrainian market. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Last month, the largest regional markets for new passenger cars in Ukraine were: the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, and Kharkiv regions. - reports Ukravtoprom.

These regional markets accounted for 60.5% of new passenger car sales in November:

2585 cars were purchased in the capital;

794 units were registered in Kyiv region;

693 cars in Dnipropetrovsk region;

472 units in Lviv region;

446 units in Kharkiv region.

The bestseller of the month in the new car market of the capital was the compact crossover RENAULT Duster. In Kyiv and Lviv regions, BYD Leopard 3 was more often purchased. In Dnipropetrovsk region, FIAT Titano held the leading position. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX was most in demand among residents of Kharkiv region.

Recall

Last month, over 5.3 thousand diesel cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 2% more than in November 2024. Most of them are used cars imported from abroad.