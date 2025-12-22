Which regions of Ukraine most actively bought new cars in November: top markets

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
07:25 AM • 58 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 13345 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 26793 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 31247 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 39466 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 37628 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 47667 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72036 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 84368 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45667 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand01:43 AM • 8896 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $438002:28 AM • 4482 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 13016 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 15259 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 12461 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 27935 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 50623 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 84368 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 121708 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 90462 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Florida
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 20455 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 22007 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 34058 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 57387 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 39542 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Film
Series

Which regions of Ukraine most actively bought new cars in November: top markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

In November, more than 60% of new passenger car sales in Ukraine fell on five regions. Kyiv remains the leader, and regional buyer preferences vary significantly by model.

Which regions of Ukraine most actively bought new cars in November: top markets

Kyiv traditionally topped the ranking of regions by new car sales in November, and together with four other regions, formed more than 60% of the total Ukrainian market. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Last month, the largest regional markets for new passenger cars in Ukraine were: the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, and Kharkiv regions.

- reports Ukravtoprom.

These regional markets accounted for 60.5% of new passenger car sales in November:

  • 2585 cars were purchased in the capital;
    • 794 units were registered in Kyiv region;
      • 693 cars in Dnipropetrovsk region;
        • 472 units in Lviv region;
          • 446 units in Kharkiv region.

            The bestseller of the month in the new car market of the capital was the compact crossover RENAULT Duster. In Kyiv and Lviv regions, BYD Leopard 3 was more often purchased. In Dnipropetrovsk region, FIAT Titano held the leading position. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX was most in demand among residents of Kharkiv region.

            Recall

            Last month, over 5.3 thousand diesel cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 2% more than in November 2024. Most of them are used cars imported from abroad.

            Olga Rozgon

            EconomyAuto
            Trend
            Brand
            Lviv Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Ukraine
            Kyiv