“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54021 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100807 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161308 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105168 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101418 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80961 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104407 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161309 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151519 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183673 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104407 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110034 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137904 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139668 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167501 views
Actual
“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh

“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 208052 views

“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh

Recently, the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities held an important meeting with representatives of the pharmaceutical business, distributors, pharmacy chains and specialized associations. It was initiated by the chairman of the subcommittee, MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, who invited all interested market participants to an open discussion of the future draft law on the regulation of pharmaceutical activities, UNN reports.

The key message of this meeting was an open dialog and a comprehensive approach. Sergii Kuzminykh emphasized that the new legislative initiative will be written from scratch, taking into account the opinions of all market participants, and not by making point changes to the draft law No. 11493. He clearly opposed fragmentary amendments and emphasized the need to create a systematic, European draft law that will ensure fair and transparent regulation of pharmaceutical activities.

There is an idea to develop a global, strategic draft law related to pharmacy and pharmaceutical activities, taking into account the proposals of all pharmaceutical market participants. After all, we all know and understand what is happening in our pharmaceutical market and that it is time to regulate it. I have invited you with the hope that together we will reach an understanding of these issues and define clear and realistic plans for the pharmaceutical industry to develop a balanced draft law

One of the important emphases made by the MP is the need to consider the pharmaceutical market in a comprehensive manner. It is not only about certain aspects, such as restrictions on distributors or the introduction of an electronic procurement catalog. The law should clearly define the basic rules of pharmaceutical activity, guarantees for market participants, pricing and control mechanisms.

"Everyone is well aware that it is time to make certain changes, and they must be in line with European legislation. We advocate systematic regulation of the market in accordance with the best standards and practices, so that manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies understand all their opportunities and rights, and at the same time, the pharmaceutical market functions in a civilized manner," Kuzminykh emphasized.

The MP once again confirmed that it is necessary to hear all participants in the process, from manufacturers to pharmacies, so that the future law does not create imbalances and limit the development of the pharmaceutical market. Therefore, the clear position of the initiator of the comprehensive separate draft law on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market gives us hope that only the European approach and transparent rules of the game will ensure stability, availability of medicines and efficient functioning of the industry.

Recall

On January 24, at a meeting of the Committee on National Health, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko presented a concept for reforming the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The Ministry of Health's proposals included reducing the price of medicines through electronic trading between manufacturers, limiting the size of discounts, and banning retro bonuses. Not all of the proposed changes were to the liking of MPs, so it was decided to develop a separate draft law that would cover all aspects of the pharmaceutical market. It should take into account the rights and obligations of manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealthPublications
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising