“It's time to make changes that comply with EU legislation": MP Kuzminykh

Recently, the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities held an important meeting with representatives of the pharmaceutical business, distributors, pharmacy chains and specialized associations. It was initiated by the chairman of the subcommittee, MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, who invited all interested market participants to an open discussion of the future draft law on the regulation of pharmaceutical activities, UNN reports.

The key message of this meeting was an open dialog and a comprehensive approach. Sergii Kuzminykh emphasized that the new legislative initiative will be written from scratch, taking into account the opinions of all market participants, and not by making point changes to the draft law No. 11493. He clearly opposed fragmentary amendments and emphasized the need to create a systematic, European draft law that will ensure fair and transparent regulation of pharmaceutical activities.

There is an idea to develop a global, strategic draft law related to pharmacy and pharmaceutical activities, taking into account the proposals of all pharmaceutical market participants. After all, we all know and understand what is happening in our pharmaceutical market and that it is time to regulate it. I have invited you with the hope that together we will reach an understanding of these issues and define clear and realistic plans for the pharmaceutical industry to develop a balanced draft law - Kuzminykh said at the meeting

One of the important emphases made by the MP is the need to consider the pharmaceutical market in a comprehensive manner. It is not only about certain aspects, such as restrictions on distributors or the introduction of an electronic procurement catalog. The law should clearly define the basic rules of pharmaceutical activity, guarantees for market participants, pricing and control mechanisms.

"Everyone is well aware that it is time to make certain changes, and they must be in line with European legislation. We advocate systematic regulation of the market in accordance with the best standards and practices, so that manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies understand all their opportunities and rights, and at the same time, the pharmaceutical market functions in a civilized manner," Kuzminykh emphasized.

The MP once again confirmed that it is necessary to hear all participants in the process, from manufacturers to pharmacies, so that the future law does not create imbalances and limit the development of the pharmaceutical market. Therefore, the clear position of the initiator of the comprehensive separate draft law on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market gives us hope that only the European approach and transparent rules of the game will ensure stability, availability of medicines and efficient functioning of the industry.

Recall

On January 24, at a meeting of the Committee on National Health, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko presented a concept for reforming the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The Ministry of Health's proposals included reducing the price of medicines through electronic trading between manufacturers, limiting the size of discounts, and banning retro bonuses. Not all of the proposed changes were to the liking of MPs, so it was decided to develop a separate draft law that would cover all aspects of the pharmaceutical market. It should take into account the rights and obligations of manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.