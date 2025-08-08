Corruption scheme in the State Food and Consumer Service of Vinnytsia region: former leaders exposed for bribery over official housing 8 August 2025

Former leadership of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Vinnytsia region is suspected of bribery: officials demanded 12 thousand dollars for official housing in Nemyriv. During searches, drugs were seized from one of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, reported the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The suspects in the case are: the already former head of the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Vinnytsia region and the former head of the Vinnytsia District Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection. The story dates back to April 2025, when officials offered their subordinate a bribe of 12 thousand US dollars to issue him official housing in Nemyriv. The employee was supposed to pay an advance at the beginning, and the rest - after receiving the housing into ownership - the statement reads.

On April 24, while receiving 6 thousand US dollars - part of the agreed bribe - law enforcement officers detained the then head of the Vinnytsia District Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and a preventive measure was chosen. In the course of further investigation, investigators gathered evidence of the involvement of another official in the crime - at that time, the head of the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Vinnytsia region.

During a search of his residence, "law enforcement officers found and seized cocaine and methamphetamine, which he illegally stored."

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, he was also served with a notice of suspicion on August 8. A motion was sent to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of over 3 million UAH - added the prosecutors.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi's case: no one has been charged yet