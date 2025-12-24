Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: residential building hit, cars and garages on fire

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 16768 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 31768 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 40008 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 48524 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 33987 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 39056 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 20389 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18609 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24134 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39536 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
82%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 10891 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 10133 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 12542 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 7114 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 6870 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 39982 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 27388 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 48494 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 39037 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 96559 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Chernihiv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 26132 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 24508 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 28000 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 30031 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 52618 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Social network
Film

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: residential building hit, cars and garages on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3434 views

On the night of December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. Russians damaged a residential building, garages, and cars, with no casualties reported so far.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: residential building hit, cars and garages on fire

On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia, damaging a residential building.

At least three enemy strikes were carried out on the regional center. Emergency services are working. The consequences are being established

- Fedorov noted.

Later, he clarified that as a result of the attack, garages and cars caught fire, "preliminarily, no casualties."

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 19, 7 people were injured.

The number of victims of the Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 3017.12.25, 17:17 • 3410 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia