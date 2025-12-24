Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: residential building hit, cars and garages on fire
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. Russians damaged a residential building, garages, and cars, with no casualties reported so far.
On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the Russians struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia, damaging a residential building.
At least three enemy strikes were carried out on the regional center. Emergency services are working. The consequences are being established
Later, he clarified that as a result of the attack, garages and cars caught fire, "preliminarily, no casualties."
Recall
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 19, 7 people were injured.
