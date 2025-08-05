Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused in a high-profile bribery case, appeared at the opening of the Mental Health Center in Zhytomyr region. Such activity against the background of criminal proceedings may indicate that the politician is returning to old schemes, writes UNN.

Details

People's Deputy Kuzminykh reported on his Facebook page that he took part in the opening of the Mental Health Center at the Zvyagel Multidisciplinary Hospital. He noted that the Center is equipped on an area of 166 m² taking into account modern standards of accessibility and comfort. Services there are provided free of charge - under the Medical Guarantees Program and the package "Psychosocial and psychiatric care for adults and children".

At first glance, it seems like a regular working visit of a people's deputy. However, given the criminal proceedings that the High Anti-Corruption Court is already hearing, many questions arise. We remind you that at the end of January 2022, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh was caught "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received the funds for assisting in signing contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh's promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region.

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the HACC for consideration on the merits. The stage of evidence examination is currently underway. However, the consideration of the case is being delayed. According to information provided by the HACC, out of 86 court sessions, 31 were disrupted due to the non-appearance of the defense, and the people's deputy himself missed 22 sessions.

The case is not yet closed, and no verdict has been reached in court. The people's deputy retains his mandate, goes on business trips, and participates in the opening of a new medical center in Zhytomyr region.

Such actions suggest that People's Deputy Kuzminykh is likely returning or trying to return to old schemes, as the creation of medical centers involves tenders for the purchase of equipment, repairs, and the provision of services. If we consider that Kuzminykh's criminal case concerns precisely the supply of equipment for medical institutions in Zhytomyr region, assumptions arise that the deputy may again use his position to influence the distribution of contracts. The participation of a politician accused in a corruption scheme in processes related to hospital infrastructure requires special attention from law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?