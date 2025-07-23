The Ministry of Health admitted that without regulated marketing, drug prices will rise - MP Kuzminykh

At a meeting of the working group on regulating the maximum amount of marketing expenses for medicines, the Ministry of Health recognized that without restoring marketing in the pharmaceutical market, but with clear rules, drug prices could increase. This was reported by People's Deputy, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy Serhiy Kuzminykh, writes UNN.

The Committee on National Health received an appeal from the Ministry of Health regarding the need for legislative establishment of a limit on marketing payments. The Ministry of Health justifies its position by stating that the absence of such regulation can lead to an increase in drug prices, which directly affects their accessibility for patients - the MP noted.

Kuzminykh added that representatives of manufacturers, importers, pharmacies, and patients were invited to the discussion.

Indeed, a professional and expert discussion. The main task is to find a balanced solution that will reduce the burden on the patient while maintaining the economic viability of the pharmaceutical market. We continue to work on appropriate regulation - he reported.

Recall

Since March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168 has been in effect in Ukraine, which introduced restrictions on drug markups and a ban on marketing agreements. The government is currently reviewing its decision.

The resolution did not lead to a decrease in drug prices. As of June 2025, analysts are recording an increase in drug prices in Ukraine, despite government initiatives. Ukrainians also note that they have not felt a decrease in drug prices. The Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation also speaks of an increase in drug prices instead of a decrease. According to Inna Ivanenko, head of the foundation, patients do not yet feel a significant improvement in the cost or availability of medicines.