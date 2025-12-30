Not like before Christmas, but the flow is high: where are the biggest and smallest queues at the border with Poland

Passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border remains high, with a predominance of departures from Ukraine, but there are no queues like before Christmas. This was reported on Tuesday by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

As always, we have the largest passenger traffic on the border with Poland - this is 50% of all passenger traffic on the Ukrainian border. But, fortunately, there are no such significant queues as there were before Christmas now - said Demchenko.

According to him, "at certain hours in certain directions there is a congestion of vehicles, in particular, for departure from Ukraine, and queues can range from 30 to 90 vehicles at certain checkpoints, but there are also directions that are not loaded."

In particular, the least crowded checkpoints are currently "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi". As always, the busiest are "Krakovets", "Shehyni" and "Ustyluh" - Demchenko reported.

"In general, passenger traffic also remains quite high now, on average in recent days, the border was crossed by 105 to 115 (thousand) citizens - this is a total per day in both directions - but, again, this is somewhat less than the load that was before Christmas. Such a peak day was December 21, when almost 155 thousand citizens crossed the border, and a day earlier - at the level of 140 thousand border crossings," the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service said.

And before Christmas, more people crossed the border to enter Ukraine, in the last three days we see that there is a certain advantage for leaving Ukraine - Demchenko emphasized.

Passenger traffic is increasing at the border between Ukraine and Poland due to the Christmas and New Year holidays - SBGS