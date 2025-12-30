$42.220.15
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 13648 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 16078 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 23835 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 26229 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20909 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22458 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22425 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20460 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23536 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Not like before Christmas, but the flow is high: where are the biggest and smallest queues at the border with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The largest passenger traffic, accounting for 50% of the total, is recorded at the Ukrainian-Polish border. Although there are no queues like before Christmas, certain checkpoints, such as "Krakovets," "Shehyni," and "Ustyluh," remain the busiest.

Not like before Christmas, but the flow is high: where are the biggest and smallest queues at the border with Poland

Passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border remains high, with a predominance of departures from Ukraine, but there are no queues like before Christmas. This was reported on Tuesday by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

As always, we have the largest passenger traffic on the border with Poland - this is 50% of all passenger traffic on the Ukrainian border. But, fortunately, there are no such significant queues as there were before Christmas now

- said Demchenko.

According to him, "at certain hours in certain directions there is a congestion of vehicles, in particular, for departure from Ukraine, and queues can range from 30 to 90 vehicles at certain checkpoints, but there are also directions that are not loaded."

In particular, the least crowded checkpoints are currently "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi". As always, the busiest are "Krakovets", "Shehyni" and "Ustyluh"

- Demchenko reported.

"In general, passenger traffic also remains quite high now, on average in recent days, the border was crossed by 105 to 115 (thousand) citizens - this is a total per day in both directions - but, again, this is somewhat less than the load that was before Christmas. Such a peak day was December 21, when almost 155 thousand citizens crossed the border, and a day earlier - at the level of 140 thousand border crossings," the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service said.

And before Christmas, more people crossed the border to enter Ukraine, in the last three days we see that there is a certain advantage for leaving Ukraine

- Demchenko emphasized.

Passenger traffic is increasing at the border between Ukraine and Poland due to the Christmas and New Year holidays - SBGS

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
New Year
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland