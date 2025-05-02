Liverpool fans' celebrations caused earth tremor - BBC

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10177 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19666 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23025 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17984 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30418 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68348 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138959 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121180 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128773 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127923 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2194 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23025 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32235 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124677 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221893 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2122 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5540 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27780 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31923 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31042 views
Liverpool fans' celebrations caused earth tremor - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The University of Liverpool recorded underground tremors of up to 1.74 magnitude caused by the celebration of Liverpool's victory over Tottenham. The largest tremor occurred after Mac Allister's goal.

Liverpool fans' celebrations caused earth tremor - BBC
www.liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool FC fans, celebrating the club's historic victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, caused a series of tremors, local university scientists said, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

Arne Slot's team secured the club's 20th championship title in the Premier League - the highest English football division - thanks to a 5-1 victory over Tottenham in front of a packed Anfield stadium on April 27.

The strongest tremors were caused by Alexis Mac Allister's strike in the 24th minute, which put Liverpool ahead 2-1, with a maximum magnitude of 1.74 on the Richter scale recorded.

The data was recorded by geologists from the University of Liverpool using equipment used to detect earthquakes.

Callum Harrison, a seismologist at the British Geological Survey, said the tremors triggered by the fans were measured by "very sensitive equipment".

He said: "Seismic signals of this magnitude have been observed at a number of concerts and sporting events in recent years, including Taylor Swift concerts last year. Although the energy released at these events may be comparable to a small earthquake, it is generated by crowds jumping or dancing, rather than creating actual earthquakes."

"Like natural seismic events, these goals caused bursts of ground shaking caused by the pure passion of Liverpool fans," said Professor Ben Edwards.

The second-largest tremor was magnitude 1.60 and followed Mo Salah's goal in the second half. Cody Gakpo's strike was 1.03, Destiny Udogie's own goal was 1.35, and Luis Diaz's excellent goal was 0.64.

Salah stays at Anfield: winger extends contract with Liverpool11.04.25, 16:43 • 7512 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the World
Liverpool
