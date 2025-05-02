Liverpool fans' celebrations caused earth tremor - BBC

Liverpool FC fans, celebrating the club's historic victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, caused a series of tremors, local university scientists said, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Arne Slot's team secured the club's 20th championship title in the Premier League - the highest English football division - thanks to a 5-1 victory over Tottenham in front of a packed Anfield stadium on April 27.

The strongest tremors were caused by Alexis Mac Allister's strike in the 24th minute, which put Liverpool ahead 2-1, with a maximum magnitude of 1.74 on the Richter scale recorded.

The data was recorded by geologists from the University of Liverpool using equipment used to detect earthquakes.

Callum Harrison, a seismologist at the British Geological Survey, said the tremors triggered by the fans were measured by "very sensitive equipment".

He said: "Seismic signals of this magnitude have been observed at a number of concerts and sporting events in recent years, including Taylor Swift concerts last year. Although the energy released at these events may be comparable to a small earthquake, it is generated by crowds jumping or dancing, rather than creating actual earthquakes."

"Like natural seismic events, these goals caused bursts of ground shaking caused by the pure passion of Liverpool fans," said Professor Ben Edwards.

The second-largest tremor was magnitude 1.60 and followed Mo Salah's goal in the second half. Cody Gakpo's strike was 1.03, Destiny Udogie's own goal was 1.35, and Luis Diaz's excellent goal was 0.64.

