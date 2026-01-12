General Staff Report: 146 combat engagements during the day and enemy activation in the Huliaipole direction

$43.080.09
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 6348 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 9318 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 11805 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 21041 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 16018 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17965 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 37419 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36640 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30674 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko
China criticized Trump's interest in Greenland
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU
Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announced
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 21030 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
General Staff Report: 146 combat engagements during the day and enemy activation in the Huliaipole direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Since the beginning of January 12, 146 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the enemy has launched 28 airstrikes and over 5,000 drones. Particular activity was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where 33 combat engagements occurred.

General Staff Report: 146 combat engagements during the day and enemy activation in the Huliaipole direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 12, the situation at the front remains tense. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 146 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. Russian invaders continue to massively use aviation and drones, launching 28 airstrikes (74 KABs) and employing over 5,000 kamikaze drones to hit Ukrainian positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Particular enemy activity was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where 33 combat engagements took place. Battles continue in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. The occupiers also launched KAB airstrikes on the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, Liubytske, and Vozdvyzhivka.

Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea12.01.26, 07:52 • 24351 view

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 26 times in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 100 occupiers, destroyed a tank, three artillery systems, and hit five UAV control points.

Situation in other sectors of the front

Kostiantynivka direction: 17 combat engagements were recorded. Enemy assault operations continued near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Ivanopillia.

  • Oleksandrivka direction: The Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Zlahoda and Verbove.
    • Lyman direction: 11 assault operations were repelled near Novoselivka, Ridkodub, and Zarichne.
      • South-Slobozhanskyi direction: the enemy attacked 6 times in the areas of Kruhle and Ternova, one combat engagement is ongoing.
        • Kupiansk direction: four attempts to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka were recorded.

          In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations during the day. The Defense Forces continue to hold positions and inflict fire damage on the enemy along the entire front line. 

          Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details11.01.26, 15:53 • 38217 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Ukraine