General Staff Report: 146 combat engagements during the day and enemy activation in the Huliaipole direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 12, the situation at the front remains tense. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 146 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. Russian invaders continue to massively use aviation and drones, launching 28 airstrikes (74 KABs) and employing over 5,000 kamikaze drones to hit Ukrainian positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Particular enemy activity was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where 33 combat engagements took place. Battles continue in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. The occupiers also launched KAB airstrikes on the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, Liubytske, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 26 times in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 100 occupiers, destroyed a tank, three artillery systems, and hit five UAV control points.

Situation in other sectors of the front

Kostiantynivka direction: 17 combat engagements were recorded. Enemy assault operations continued near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Ivanopillia.

Oleksandrivka direction: The Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Zlahoda and Verbove.

Lyman direction: 11 assault operations were repelled near Novoselivka, Ridkodub, and Zarichne.

South-Slobozhanskyi direction: the enemy attacked 6 times in the areas of Kruhle and Ternova, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: four attempts to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka were recorded.

In the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations during the day. The Defense Forces continue to hold positions and inflict fire damage on the enemy along the entire front line.

