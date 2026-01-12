WhiteBIT invests in talent: free Global Talent Program launched for Web3 specialists

As of today, Ukraine practically lacks specialized education in the blockchain field, which creates a sharp shortage of qualified developers on the market. In response to this challenge, Europe's largest crypto exchange by traffic, WhiteBIT, is launching the Global Talent Program. This is a major educational investment by the company in the future of Ukrainian IT: the program is created exclusively for Ukrainian developers to support our talents in their desire to retrain and give them a powerful start in the international Web3 industry. The four-month intensive starts on March 2 and aims to transform Junior+ level developers from other fields into confident professionals in the blockchain industry, UNN reports.

Why should developers pay attention to Web3 right now?

Global scale and impact: The opportunity to work on next-generation products used by millions of people worldwide. This is a transition from local services to decentralized ecosystems and DeFi solutions that are changing the global financial system.

Engineering challenges and innovations: Web3 requires unconventional approaches to architecture. Here, security, transparency, and resistance to high loads are embedded directly in the code.

High market value of specialists: Due to the shortage of personnel and the complexity of technologies, specialists with Web3 expertise are among the most in-demand and highly paid in the IT industry.

Focus on practice, not theory

The Global Talent Program from WhiteBIT is built on the principle of product intensives: students work on cases that are as close as possible to real development within WhiteBIT. The training is free, conducted online three times a week in the evening.

The training focuses on two technical areas, and in each of them, students create their own engineering project.

Detailed analysis of training modules

1. PHP Track: Architecture and Scalability (10 weeks)

This module is designed for those who want to delve deeper into the development of complex ecosystems. The program goes far beyond basic coding:

Engineering Excellence: working with service architecture and databases (query optimization, schema design).

Infrastructure: mastering containerization tools, building CI/CD pipelines, and system monitoring.

mastering containerization tools, building CI/CD pipelines, and system monitoring. Performance: working with asynchronous systems and APIs that withstand high loads.

Agile environment: learning team interaction using the Agile methodology and regular feedback through code reviews.

2. Go Track: High-load Microservices (6 weeks)

The track focuses on the Go language — the main tool of modern fintech and blockchain due to its speed and efficiency.

Core Go: in-depth study of structures, pointers, and interfaces.

Concurrency: developing parallel processes (goroutines, channels) — a key advantage of the language.

developing parallel processes (goroutines, channels) — a key advantage of the language. Microservices: creating HTTP services and microservice architecture "from scratch."

creating HTTP services and microservice architecture "from scratch." Testing & Observability: writing reliable tests, profiling code, and implementing monitoring systems (logs, metrics) to control service health in real-time.

Who can participate?

The program is designed for Ukrainian developers residing in Ukraine or EU countries (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia). It does not teach programming "from scratch" but is aimed at Junior+ developers with a strong technical background and English at B2+ level.

Selection stages: from pet project to technical interview

The selection process resembles the hiring process at a top IT company:

Application and technical background check. Evaluation of the pet project by experienced WhiteBIT trainers. Brief introduction with recruiters to check soft skills. Technical interview with mentors and course curators.

Result: a unique ticket to the team of leaders

Traditionally, only the best developers on the market work at WhiteBIT, and the hiring processes are extremely strict — getting into the company directly has always been a difficult challenge even for experienced specialists. The Global Talent Program is the first of its kind unique opportunity for Junior+ developers to undergo intensive retraining under the guidance of top mentors.

The best graduates who demonstrate high results during the final projects will receive job offers and will be able to develop their careers in one of Europe's largest technology companies.