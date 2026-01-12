WhiteBIT invests in talent: free Global Talent Program launched for Web3 specialists

$43.080.09
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 10232 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 13482 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 30291 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 33167 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 29376 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36778 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 43270 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 37026 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33472 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 32426 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 25773 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 6940 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 10541 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 20277 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9208 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 20321 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 30293 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 25814 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 32466 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Venezuela
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 29408 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 25466 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 31697 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 34029 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 90060 views
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
S-300 missile system

WhiteBIT invests in talent: free Global Talent Program launched for Web3 specialists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

European crypto exchange WhiteBIT is launching a Global Talent Program for Ukrainian developers. The program will last four months and transform Junior+ developers into blockchain professionals.

WhiteBIT invests in talent: free Global Talent Program launched for Web3 specialists

As of today, Ukraine practically lacks specialized education in the blockchain field, which creates a sharp shortage of qualified developers on the market. In response to this challenge, Europe's largest crypto exchange by traffic, WhiteBIT, is launching the Global Talent Program. This is a major educational investment by the company in the future of Ukrainian IT: the program is created exclusively for Ukrainian developers to support our talents in their desire to retrain and give them a powerful start in the international Web3 industry. The four-month intensive starts on March 2 and aims to transform Junior+ level developers from other fields into confident professionals in the blockchain industry, UNN reports.

Why should developers pay attention to Web3 right now?

  • Global scale and impact: The opportunity to work on next-generation products used by millions of people worldwide. This is a transition from local services to decentralized ecosystems and DeFi solutions that are changing the global financial system.
    • Engineering challenges and innovations: Web3 requires unconventional approaches to architecture. Here, security, transparency, and resistance to high loads are embedded directly in the code.
      • High market value of specialists: Due to the shortage of personnel and the complexity of technologies, specialists with Web3 expertise are among the most in-demand and highly paid in the IT industry.

        Focus on practice, not theory

        The Global Talent Program from WhiteBIT is built on the principle of product intensives: students work on cases that are as close as possible to real development within WhiteBIT. The training is free, conducted online three times a week in the evening.

        The training focuses on two technical areas, and in each of them, students create their own engineering project.

        Detailed analysis of training modules

        1. PHP Track: Architecture and Scalability (10 weeks)

        This module is designed for those who want to delve deeper into the development of complex ecosystems. The program goes far beyond basic coding:

        • Engineering Excellence: working with service architecture and databases (query optimization, schema design).
          • Infrastructure: mastering containerization tools, building CI/CD pipelines, and system monitoring.
            • Performance: working with asynchronous systems and APIs that withstand high loads.
              • Agile environment: learning team interaction using the Agile methodology and regular feedback through code reviews.

                2. Go Track: High-load Microservices (6 weeks)

                The track focuses on the Go language — the main tool of modern fintech and blockchain due to its speed and efficiency.

                • Core Go: in-depth study of structures, pointers, and interfaces.
                  • Concurrency: developing parallel processes (goroutines, channels) — a key advantage of the language.
                    • Microservices: creating HTTP services and microservice architecture "from scratch."
                      • Testing & Observability: writing reliable tests, profiling code, and implementing monitoring systems (logs, metrics) to control service health in real-time.

                        Who can participate?

                        The program is designed for Ukrainian developers residing in Ukraine or EU countries (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia). It does not teach programming "from scratch" but is aimed at Junior+ developers with a strong technical background and English at B2+ level.

                        Selection stages: from pet project to technical interview

                        The selection process resembles the hiring process at a top IT company:

                        1. Application and technical background check.
                          1. Evaluation of the pet project by experienced WhiteBIT trainers.
                            1. Brief introduction with recruiters to check soft skills.
                              1. Technical interview with mentors and course curators.

                                Result: a unique ticket to the team of leaders

                                Traditionally, only the best developers on the market work at WhiteBIT, and the hiring processes are extremely strict — getting into the company directly has always been a difficult challenge even for experienced specialists. The Global Talent Program is the first of its kind unique opportunity for Junior+ developers to undergo intensive retraining under the guidance of top mentors.

                                The best graduates who demonstrate high results during the final projects will receive job offers and will be able to develop their careers in one of Europe's largest technology companies.

                                Lilia Podolyak

                                Business News
                                Technology
                                Czech Republic
                                Slovakia
                                Ukraine
                                Poland