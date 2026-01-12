Ukraine has for the first time selected a winner of the tender for the development of a lithium deposit: Svyrydenko revealed details

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 2414 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 6652 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 15570 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 13857 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 16597 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 34483 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 35774 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30340 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 37636 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 44457 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Russian attack caused power outages in 7 regions, emergency blackouts in Kyiv and 4 oblasts - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 12, 08:53 AM • 4580 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 30171 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 10942 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 13058 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 24968 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 15575 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 25090 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 34484 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 30289 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 36931 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 30894 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 26752 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 32830 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35099 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91153 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
NASAMS

Ukraine has for the first time selected a winner of the tender for the development of a lithium deposit: Svyrydenko revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

For the first time in Ukraine, a winner has been selected for the tender to develop the "Dobra site" lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region under a production sharing agreement mechanism. The winner is Dobra Lithium Holdings JV, LLC, which will attract at least $179 million in investments.

Ukraine has for the first time selected a winner of the tender for the development of a lithium deposit: Svyrydenko revealed details

For the first time in Ukraine, the winner of the competition for the development of a lithium deposit under a production sharing agreement (PSA) mechanism has been selected. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the pilot project for the development of minerals is the "Dobra site" lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The deposit will attract a minimum capital investment of $179 million, of which $12 million will be allocated for new geological exploration and international audit of reserves, and $167 million for organizing extraction and enrichment if industrial reserves of the deposit are confirmed.

Ukrainian and foreign companies and consortiums with available financial resources, technical capabilities, and experience in subsoil use were invited to the competitive selection based on a 100-point evaluation system.

Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT09.01.26, 16:44 • 44261 view

The winner was Dobra Lithium Holdings JV, LLC, whose shareholders are Techmet and The Rock Holdings, companies well-known in the international market. They have significant experience in the extraction of critically important minerals. Techmet holds controlling or dominant minority stakes in 10 assets across four continents and has experience in implementing complex projects for the exploration, extraction, and processing of critical minerals.

- added the Prime Minister.

According to her, the project will give impetus to further attracting more investors. The Dobra site is only the first step in Ukraine's ambitious plan to integrate into the supply chains of our strategic partners. Therefore, work in this direction continues. The PSA mechanism allows investors to extract minerals within the framework of a partnership concluded with the state. At the same time, the deposit remains the property of the people of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy instructed Svyrydenko and Kachka to oversee and expertize future agreements between Ukraine, the US, and Europe12.01.26, 17:38 • 2224 views

Attracting strategic investors from the USA and the EU also strengthens international attention to Ukraine, attracts modern extraction and processing technologies, and creates additional security guarantees for our country. This project opens unprecedented opportunities for Ukraine to enter the highly competitive and high-tech global lithium industry together with systemic American partners.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Recall

Earlier, media reported that a Ukrainian government commission had determined the winner of the competition for the development of the state-owned Dobra lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The winner was a consortium of investors, which includes billionaire Ronald Lauder, close to US President Donald Trump, and the energy company TechMet.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast
United States
Ukraine