Ukraine has for the first time selected a winner of the tender for the development of a lithium deposit: Svyrydenko revealed details

For the first time in Ukraine, the winner of the competition for the development of a lithium deposit under a production sharing agreement (PSA) mechanism has been selected. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

According to Svyrydenko, the pilot project for the development of minerals is the "Dobra site" lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The deposit will attract a minimum capital investment of $179 million, of which $12 million will be allocated for new geological exploration and international audit of reserves, and $167 million for organizing extraction and enrichment if industrial reserves of the deposit are confirmed.

Ukrainian and foreign companies and consortiums with available financial resources, technical capabilities, and experience in subsoil use were invited to the competitive selection based on a 100-point evaluation system.

The winner was Dobra Lithium Holdings JV, LLC, whose shareholders are Techmet and The Rock Holdings, companies well-known in the international market. They have significant experience in the extraction of critically important minerals. Techmet holds controlling or dominant minority stakes in 10 assets across four continents and has experience in implementing complex projects for the exploration, extraction, and processing of critical minerals. - added the Prime Minister.

According to her, the project will give impetus to further attracting more investors. The Dobra site is only the first step in Ukraine's ambitious plan to integrate into the supply chains of our strategic partners. Therefore, work in this direction continues. The PSA mechanism allows investors to extract minerals within the framework of a partnership concluded with the state. At the same time, the deposit remains the property of the people of Ukraine.

Attracting strategic investors from the USA and the EU also strengthens international attention to Ukraine, attracts modern extraction and processing technologies, and creates additional security guarantees for our country. This project opens unprecedented opportunities for Ukraine to enter the highly competitive and high-tech global lithium industry together with systemic American partners. - Svyrydenko summarized.

Earlier, media reported that a Ukrainian government commission had determined the winner of the competition for the development of the state-owned Dobra lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The winner was a consortium of investors, which includes billionaire Ronald Lauder, close to US President Donald Trump, and the energy company TechMet.