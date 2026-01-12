Zelenskyy instructed Svyrydenko and Kachka to oversee and expertize future agreements between Ukraine, the US, and Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed government officials to ensure full support and expertise of all economic aspects of future agreements between Ukraine and the United States and trilateral agreements: Ukraine - Europe - America, reports UNN.

We discussed documents on the reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine – I instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Minister Oleksiy Sobolev to ensure full support and expertise of all economic aspects of future agreements between Ukraine and the United States and trilateral agreements: Ukraine – Europe – America - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to the President, the necessary parameters for the mechanisms of using funds for reconstruction, which will come from our partners, have been determined.

We understand that the American side is in communication with Russia regarding the basic political framework for ending the war. We have formulated our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia on whether they are ready to end the war on real terms. If there is no such readiness, pressure on the aggressor must continue to increase. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called the tactics regarding shadow fleet tankers and financial schemes that help marginal regimes from other parts of the world circumvent the sanctions imposed against them correct.

Similar practices should be extended to Russia – if they choose war, the world's response should be to maximize the limitation of Russian export revenues. I thank everyone in the world who helps us protect lives in Ukraine and, despite everything, remain on the diplomatic track. - the Head of State summarized.

