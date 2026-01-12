Real Madrid, for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, announced the dismissal of Xabi Alonso from the position of head coach after losing the Spanish Super Cup to Catalan Barcelona. The royal club will be headed by another former player of the "creamy" - Alvaro Arbeloa. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's press service.

FC Real Madrid announces that by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his career as head coach of the first team. Xabi Alonso will always enjoy the love and admiration of all Madridistas, as he is a Real Madrid legend and has always embodied the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home - the message says.

The club thanked Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their hard work and dedication during this time and wished them good luck in this new stage of their lives.

In May, it became known that Xabi Alonso, who at that time headed Bayer Leverkusen, signed a contract with Real Madrid.

"Real" announced the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti. New coach Xabi Alonso will lead the team from the summer

Under Alonso's leadership, the "creamy" played 28 matches in all tournaments, where they won 20 victories, 3 draws and 5 defeats, including the match against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final - 3:2.

"Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup 2026, defeating "Real" in a high-scoring El Clásico

The Madridistas announced that the team will be led by former Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate of Alonso at Real Madrid and Liverpool. As a Real Madrid player, Arbeloa, who played for the team from 2004 to 2006, and also from 2009 to 2016, the Spaniard played 154 games and together with the club won the Spanish championship, twice became the winner of the Spanish Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, twice the winner of the Champions League and the owner of the UEFA Super Cup.

In 2025, Arbeloa headed Real Madrid Castilla (Real Madrid's youth team).