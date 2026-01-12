Parliament plans to consider only personnel appointments tomorrow - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider only personnel appointments tomorrow, January 13. Voting on draft laws is not expected, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

The "Servant of the People" faction is withdrawing all draft laws for tomorrow... due to a lack of votes. There will only be personnel issues. Although it is still unclear where they will find votes for them. - Zheleznyak said.

Addition

The VRU Committee on Digital Transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice-Minister of Digital Transformation. Earlier, Zelensky offered Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 8 committee members voted for this, 6 against.

However, the relevant committee did not support the submission of President Zelensky on the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. 7 MPs voted for this decision, 6 against, and two abstained.