Parliament plans to consider only personnel appointments tomorrow - MP

Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
02:17 PM • 12637 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 12085 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 15201 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 32670 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 08:44 AM • 34504 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 29975 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 37308 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 44033 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 37500 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:17 PM • 12628 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
S-300 missile system

Parliament plans to consider only personnel appointments tomorrow - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada will consider only personnel issues, without voting on draft laws. Committees supported Fedorov's resignation and Shmyhal's dismissal, but did not support Maliuk's dismissal.

Parliament plans to consider only personnel appointments tomorrow - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider only personnel appointments tomorrow, January 13. Voting on draft laws is not expected, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

The "Servant of the People" faction is withdrawing all draft laws for tomorrow... due to a lack of votes. There will only be personnel issues. Although it is still unclear where they will find votes for them.

- Zheleznyak said.

Addition

The VRU Committee on Digital Transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice-Minister of Digital Transformation. Earlier, Zelensky offered Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 8 committee members voted for this, 6 against.

However, the relevant committee did not support the submission of President Zelensky on the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. 7 MPs voted for this decision, 6 against, and two abstained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal