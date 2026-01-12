Registry operations restored: Ministry of Justice states systems are working normally

The Ministry of Justice announced that specialists have established and fully restored the operation of state registers, UNN reports.

Despite low weather temperatures and the instability of the energy system, the team of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, together with specialists from the State Enterprise "National Information Systems", promptly established and fully restored the operation of state registers, demonstrating coordinated work, professionalism, and high responsibility. - the message says.

Let's add

As reported by the department, due to the temporary cessation of electricity supply in the data center, access to the Unified and State Registers, which are held by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, was temporarily restricted.

After the power supply was restored, specialists carried out a phased restoration of the services, and also performed mandatory technical checks of the stability and integrity of the systems. All restoration and update processes have been successfully completed. As of now, access to the registers has been fully restored. All services are operating normally - summarized the Ministry of Justice.

Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries