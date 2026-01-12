Registry operations restored: Ministry of Justice states systems are working normally

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 1416 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 4856 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 14236 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 13045 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 15965 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 33640 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 35075 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30165 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 37487 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 44286 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.6m/s
82%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 35896 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 29152 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 10401 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 12502 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 23925 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 14236 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 23998 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 33640 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 29218 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 35971 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 30570 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 26479 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 32580 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 34872 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 90923 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
S-300 missile system

Registry operations restored: Ministry of Justice states systems are working normally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Specialists from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" have restored the operation of state registries. This occurred after temporary access restrictions due to power outages at the data center.

Registry operations restored: Ministry of Justice states systems are working normally

The Ministry of Justice announced that specialists have established and fully restored the operation of state registers, UNN reports.

Despite low weather temperatures and the instability of the energy system, the team of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, together with specialists from the State Enterprise "National Information Systems", promptly established and fully restored the operation of state registers, demonstrating coordinated work, professionalism, and high responsibility.

- the message says.

Let's add

As reported by the department, due to the temporary cessation of electricity supply in the data center, access to the Unified and State Registers, which are held by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, was temporarily restricted.

After the power supply was restored, specialists carried out a phased restoration of the services, and also performed mandatory technical checks of the stability and integrity of the systems. All restoration and update processes have been successfully completed. As of now, access to the registers has been fully restored. All services are operating normally - summarized the Ministry of Justice.

Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries12.01.26, 15:57 • 2418 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine