Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries

Due to power outages at one of the data processing centers, temporary disruptions to stable access to certain Unified and State Registers, held by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, are possible - the message says.

According to the National Information Systems, measures are currently being taken to restore and stabilize the power supply.

Currently, the Register of Debtors, the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, and a number of other registers of the Ministry of Justice are not working.