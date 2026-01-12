Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries
Kyiv • UNN
Due to power outages at one of the data centers, access to some Ministry of Justice registries has been temporarily disrupted. Restoration work is already underway.
Due to power outages at one of the data processing centers, temporary disruptions to stable access to certain Unified and State Registers, held by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, are possible
According to the National Information Systems, measures are currently being taken to restore and stabilize the power supply.
Additionally
Currently, the Register of Debtors, the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, and a number of other registers of the Ministry of Justice are not working.