Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 7868 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 22207 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 27991 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 26859 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 35198 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 41482 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35938 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32881 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 68225 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41648 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.7m/s
79%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 15795 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 19719 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 24951 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 18349 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 12813 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 12995 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 22194 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 18535 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 25146 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 68222 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 26923 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 23249 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 29734 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 32139 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 88192 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian

Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Due to power outages at one of the data centers, access to some Ministry of Justice registries has been temporarily disrupted. Restoration work is already underway.

Power outages led to the suspension of the Ministry of Justice's registries

Due to power outages, a number of registers of the Ministry of Justice are not working, UNN reports with reference to the National Information Systems.

Due to power outages at one of the data processing centers, temporary disruptions to stable access to certain Unified and State Registers, held by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, are possible 

- the message says.

According to the National Information Systems, measures are currently being taken to restore and stabilize the power supply.

Additionally

Currently, the Register of Debtors, the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, and a number of other registers of the Ministry of Justice are not working.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity