The Government of Greenland has officially announced intensified efforts to ensure the security of the Arctic territory under the auspices of NATO. In a statement released on Monday, the island's coalition government once again rejected US President Donald Trump's idea of the territory coming under Washington's control, emphasizing the impossibility of annexation. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The official statement of the Government of Greenland emphasizes that the protection of the island is a common interest of all member states of the Alliance, including the United States.

As part of the Danish Commonwealth, Greenland is a member of NATO, and therefore the defense of Greenland must be carried out through NATO - the document states.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen confirmed the sovereignty of the island's internal decisions.

We are a democratic society that makes its own decisions. And our actions are based on international law - the head of government said.

EU Reaction and Strategic Risks

European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius warned of critical consequences for transatlantic security. According to him, any military annexation of the island by the US would mean "the end of NATO."

Donald Trump argues for the necessity of owning Greenland to protect the strategically important and resource-rich region from possible occupation by Russia or China. He first voiced this idea in 2019, but it met with resistance not only in Denmark and Greenland, but also in Washington itself.

Path to Independence

Despite Denmark having governed Greenland for centuries, since 1979 the autonomous territory has consistently expanded its rights. Currently, all political parties represented in the island's parliament support the course towards full independence. Greenland continues to be a strategic outpost in the Arctic, but insists on maintaining its current political status and international legal order.

