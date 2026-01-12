$43.080.09
The Future of Greenland: US and Danish Officials to Meet Wednesday - CBS News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On January 14, representatives of the Trump administration will meet with Danish officials. The conversation will likely be about the future of the territory.

On Wednesday, January 14, a meeting is scheduled between representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration and Danish officials. The discussion will likely be about the future of Greenland, reports UNN with reference to CBS News.com.

Details

According to the publication, this meeting, which has not been officially announced, will take place after Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Congress last week that President Trump is interested in acquiring this territory, which belongs to Denmark.

And although Rubio downplayed the threat of military force in his comments to reporters, Trump reiterated such a possibility on Sunday evening.

If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take it, and I won't allow that

- said the US President.

At the same time, Denmark's Ambassador to the US, Jesper Møller Sørensen, said that "facts also matter" and pointed out that Greenland "has been part of the Kingdom of Denmark for centuries." He also emphasized that last week all five parties in Greenland's parliament reiterated that they do not want to become part of the US.

Even earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that US military actions to seize control of Greenland would mean the end of the NATO military alliance.

Belgian Defense Minister calls on NATO to launch Arctic operation over Trump's claims to Greenland12.01.26, 00:11 • 3216 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Marco Rubio
United States Congress
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
China
United States