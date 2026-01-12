Fighters of "Khartia" raised the Ukrainian flag over the city hall building in the center of Kupyansk

"Khartia" established control over the Kupyansk city council building and raised the blue and yellow flag on the roof of the building, UNN reports with reference to the "Khartia" Corps.

Details

The "Khartia" search and strike group and the "Kupyansk" tactical group are completing the clearing of the city, which was unblocked during a successful operation led by the command of the 2nd National Guard Corps.

Soldiers of the Reconnaissance and Strike Group (R.U.G.) of the 4th battalion of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartia" raised the state flag of Ukraine over the city hall building in the center of Kupyansk.

"The Kupyansk operation proves that thanks to planning, trained commanders and staffs, and high-quality unit training – everything we call the "Khartia" method – it is possible to successfully stop and destroy the enemy," comments the commander of the 2nd National Guard Corps "Khartia", Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi.

"Khartia" also showed unique footage of the storming of the Kupyansk city hall – a video from the GoPro of the fighters of the 4th battalion of the 13th operational purpose brigade Khartia.