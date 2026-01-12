Fighters of "Khartia" raised the Ukrainian flag over the city hall building in the center of Kupyansk

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
07:13 PM • 590 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 2482 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 6278 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 10323 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18798 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15380 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17498 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 36269 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36281 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30527 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special servicesPhotoJanuary 12, 09:43 AM • 4664 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32818 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 12434 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 14565 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27764 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18802 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 28003 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 36272 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 33048 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 38323 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31724 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27519 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33540 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35739 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91791 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
NASAMS

Fighters of "Khartia" raised the Ukrainian flag over the city hall building in the center of Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The search and strike group "Khartia" established control over the Kupyansk city council building. Soldiers of the Reconnaissance and Strike Group of the 4th Battalion of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" raised the state flag of Ukraine over the city hall.

Fighters of "Khartia" raised the Ukrainian flag over the city hall building in the center of Kupyansk

"Khartia" established control over the Kupyansk city council building and raised the blue and yellow flag on the roof of the building, UNN reports with reference to the "Khartia" Corps.

Details

The "Khartia" search and strike group and the "Kupyansk" tactical group are completing the clearing of the city, which was unblocked during a successful operation led by the command of the 2nd National Guard Corps.

Soldiers of the Reconnaissance and Strike Group (R.U.G.) of the 4th battalion of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartia" raised the state flag of Ukraine over the city hall building in the center of Kupyansk.

"The Kupyansk operation proves that thanks to planning, trained commanders and staffs, and high-quality unit training – everything we call the "Khartia" method – it is possible to successfully stop and destroy the enemy," comments the commander of the 2nd National Guard Corps "Khartia", Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi.

"Khartia" also showed unique footage of the storming of the Kupyansk city hall – a video from the GoPro of the fighters of the 4th battalion of the 13th operational purpose brigade Khartia.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Guard of Ukraine
Kupiansk