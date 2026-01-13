Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
07:13 PM • 6716 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 11679 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 12130 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 14155 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 24348 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 16835 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 18654 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 39037 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37178 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30923 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.7m/s
82%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBUJanuary 12, 01:10 PM • 6566 views
Clan struggle within "Georgian Dream"? Former Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili received 5 years in prison and a million-dollar fineJanuary 12, 01:38 PM • 3868 views
Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announcedVideoJanuary 12, 01:53 PM • 8254 views
Venezuelan military failed to deploy Russian-supplied air defense systems during US attackJanuary 12, 03:11 PM • 4782 views
Investigation in the "Golden Mandarin" case completed - SAPOJanuary 12, 03:52 PM • 3704 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 24348 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 32278 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 39037 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 36229 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 40698 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Moldova
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 33098 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 28788 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 34677 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 36831 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 92908 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On the night of January 13, the outskirts of Kharkiv were hit. The enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, causing a fire, a large number of enemy attack UAVs were recorded in the region.

Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

He later clarified that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center.

The enemy launched strikes outside the city. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out

- wrote Syniehubov.

This information was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The explosions heard in the city occurred outside Kharkiv - in the nearest suburb

- wrote Terekhov.

Soon he reported another series of strikes, which were also recorded in the nearest suburb. At the same time, according to him, a large number of enemy attack UAVs are being recorded in the Kharkiv region.

Recall

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with the newest Molniya drone. The drone hit an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district of the city.

The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant05.01.26, 13:49 • 40825 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv