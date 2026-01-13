Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

He later clarified that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center.

The enemy launched strikes outside the city. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out - wrote Syniehubov.

This information was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The explosions heard in the city occurred outside Kharkiv - in the nearest suburb - wrote Terekhov.

Soon he reported another series of strikes, which were also recorded in the nearest suburb. At the same time, according to him, a large number of enemy attack UAVs are being recorded in the Kharkiv region.

Recall

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with the newest Molniya drone. The drone hit an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district of the city.

