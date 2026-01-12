Zelenskyy appoints heads of Ternopil and Volyn OVAs, and deputy head of the SBU

$43.080.09
07:13 PM • 2146 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 4954 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 8364 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 11328 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 20342 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15834 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17808 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 37071 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36514 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30610 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 13346 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 15448 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 29427 views
Energy situation: most difficult in certain areas of Kyiv and on the left bank of Kyiv region - SvyrydenkoJanuary 12, 10:45 AM • 3668 views
Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announcedVideoJanuary 12, 01:53 PM • 4374 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 32102 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27878 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33858 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 36045 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 92104 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
NASAMS

Zelenskyy appoints heads of Ternopil and Volyn OVAs, and deputy head of the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

President Zelenskyy appointed Ivan Rudnytskyi as deputy head of the SBU, relieving him of his position as head of the Volyn OVA. Roman Romaniuk temporarily headed the Volyn OVA, and Taras Pastukh became the head of the Ternopil OVA.

Zelenskyy appoints heads of Ternopil and Volyn OVAs, and deputy head of the SBU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the heads of the Ternopil and Volyn Regional State Administrations, and also appointed Ivan Rudnytskyi, the former head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Decree No. 43/2026, Ivan Rudnytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of the Volyn Regional State Administration according to his application, and at the same time, by Decree No. 46/2026, he was appointed Deputy Head of the SSU.

Also, by Decree No. 44/2026, Roman Romaniuk was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

In addition, Taras Pastukh was appointed head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

Addition

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated: "Today I continued personnel changes - both in the regions and in the Security Service of Ukraine. There will be more decisions."

Recall

The Office of the President of Ukraine published decrees on the appointment of the heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine