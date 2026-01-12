Zelenskyy appoints heads of Ternopil and Volyn OVAs, and deputy head of the SBU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the heads of the Ternopil and Volyn Regional State Administrations, and also appointed Ivan Rudnytskyi, the former head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Decree No. 43/2026, Ivan Rudnytskyi was dismissed from the post of head of the Volyn Regional State Administration according to his application, and at the same time, by Decree No. 46/2026, he was appointed Deputy Head of the SSU.

Also, by Decree No. 44/2026, Roman Romaniuk was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

In addition, Taras Pastukh was appointed head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

Addition

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated: "Today I continued personnel changes - both in the regions and in the Security Service of Ukraine. There will be more decisions."

Recall

The Office of the President of Ukraine published decrees on the appointment of the heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk.